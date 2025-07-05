403
Indo-Palau Film And Cultural Forum Showcases Island Heritage Through Fashion At 9Th Global Fashion And Design Week
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The Indo-Palau Film and Cultural Forum, in association with the Office of the Consul General of Palau in India, proudly joined hands to celebrate cultural diplomacy through fashion at the 9th Global Fashion and Design Week (GFDW) Noida 2025. Hosted at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City, this globally recognized fashion extravaganza is hailed as the largest academic fashion week in the world, and once again set a new benchmark for international collaboration and creative excellence.
Organized under the dynamic leadership of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) Fashion Committee, and backed by the AAFT School of Fashion and Design and the AAFT School of Interior Designing, GFDW 2025 welcomed over 200 celebrated designers, showcased 550 original garments, and displayed 125 unique interior installations, drawing global attention to innovation and tradition in harmony.
The Indo-Palau Film and Cultural Forum, a consistent advocate for artistic exchange, brought to life the mesmerizing spirit of the Pacific island nation through a stunning fashion showcase. This year's Palau-inspired collection drew deep creative inspiration from the island's famous Storyboard Carvings-traditional narratives etched in wood. The couture pieces, crafted with hand-embroidered patchwork on net, Japanese satin, and lace, brought to the runway the rhythm of ocean waves and ancient island myths, told in elegant silhouettes of white, blue, and red. The designs eloquently merged Palauan heritage with refined, modern craftsmanship, capturing the heart of viewers with island grace and storytelling flair.
Adding further cultural depth, a specially designed piece of furniture inspired by Palauan artistic motifs was also on display, symbolizing the fusion of traditional design philosophy with global contemporary sensibilities.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of GFDW 2025 and Chair of the Indo-Palau Film and Cultural Forum, expressed his heartfelt appreciation:“Palau and India share a beautiful friendship rooted in mutual respect and cultural admiration. Through the Indo-Palau Film and Cultural Forum, we continue to promote this bond using art, storytelling, and creative platforms like fashion. We are thankful to the Office of the Consul General of Palau in India for their continued support.”
The event featured 9 major fashion shows, 90 vibrant fashion rounds, 6 curated exhibitions, and 9 international culinary sessions, with live broadcasting via MSTV, Radio Noida, and widespread international media coverage across 600+ outlets.
The Indo-Palau showcase was a powerful reminder of how fashion can serve as a canvas for history, myth, and cultural unity across continents.
