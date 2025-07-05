Boeing Secures $2.8B Contract

MENAFN - Pressat) - U.S. Space Force award for development and production of two satellites with options for two more, to deliver resilient space-based nuclear, command, control, and communications (NC3) for the President of the United States and joint strategic forces worldwide- Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications (ESS) program provides modernized, protected, and secure strategic satellite communications connectivity for Presidential National Voice Conferencing and the nation's (NC3) enterprise.

Boeing [NYSE: BA] has been awarded a $2.8B contract for the Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications (ESS) program, the space-based component of the U.S. nuclear command, control, and communications (NC3) architecture. The initial contract is for two satellites, with options for two more in the future.

“It's a critical time to advance U.S. space capabilities to ensure peace through strength,” said Cordell DeLaPena, the U.S. Space Force Program Executive Officer for the Military Communications and Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Directorate.“The strategic communication mission requires protection, power and always-available capability, even through adversary attempts to interrupt our connectivity. These satellites will provide connectivity from space as part of a refreshed NC3 architecture for our nation.”



The ESS space vehicles will provide increased capacity, flexibility, reliability and resilience compared to the strategic communications satellites currently on orbit. Since 2020, Boeing has been executing technical maturation and risk reduction under a rapid prototyping contract for the U.S. Space Force.

“The U.S. needs a strategic national security architecture that works without fail, with the highest level of protection and capability,” said Kay Sears, vice president and general manager of Boeing Space, Intelligence and Weapon Systems.“We designed an innovative system to provide guaranteed communication to address an evolving threat environment in space.”

Boeing's ESS solution is underpinned by technology the company has developed for the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS)-11 and WGS-12 satellites and has already proven on-orbit aboard the commercial O3b mPOWER constellation. Building on these developments, this strategic military communications satellite constellation will be equipped with flexible and resilient signals to protect against interruption or interception.

“This win validates all the investments and innovations we've made in our satellite technology, creating a technically mature and low-risk offering for the government,” said Michelle Parker, vice president of Boeing Space Mission Systems.“We scaled our production capacity, invested in our team, hired cleared talent, and assembled hot production lines to make sure that we can hit the ground running from day one. We are committed to delivering this critical capability to meet the strategic need.”

When deployed in geostationary orbit – about 22,000 miles or 35,700 km from the Earth's surface – ESS will provide persistent coverage to strategic warfighters worldwide. The spacecraft will leverage a highly protected waveform and classified technologies developed in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense.

Boeing is set to deliver the first of two space vehicles by 2031.

