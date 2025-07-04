Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Study Indicates That Brain Imaging Holds Clues To Rate Of Memory Loss

Study Indicates That Brain Imaging Holds Clues To Rate Of Memory Loss


2025-07-04 11:07:55
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) A brain MRI (an artificially colored image) can detail the risk of memory loss and other cognitive difficulties, according to an article published today in Nature Aging. When asked how fast does your brain age?, conventional scans reveal the rate, according to the article based on a study of more than 50,000 brain scans .

The images hold clues about the risk of dementia and various age-related diseases, and key characteristics such as the thickness of the cerebral cortex (the region that controls language and thought) and the volume of gray matter it contains play a role here.

These and other characteristics can predict the rate at which a person's ability to think and remember will decline with age, as well as their risk of frailty, illness, and death, the Nature Aging article indicates.

Aging“clocks”

Along these lines, Madhi Moqri, a computational biologist who studies aging at Harvard Medical School in Massachusetts, USA, says that although it is too early to use the new results in clinical evaluatio of people, the test offers advantages over previously reported aging“clocks.”

These are generally based on blood tests that aim to measure how quickly a person ages, explains Moqri, who was not part of the study and is quoted by Nature Aging.

Unique and direct information

The expert asserts that“imaging offers unique and direct information about the structural aging of the brain, providing insights that molecular or blood-based biomarkers alone cannot capture.”-

>At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR

MENAFN04072025000216011060ID1109762406

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search