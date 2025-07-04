Chronic Urticaria Pipeline Appears Robust With 20+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Chronic Urticaria Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 22+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Urticaria pipeline landscape. It covers the Chronic Urticaria pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Chronic Urticaria pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In July 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a study is to collect long-term efficacy, safety and tolerability data on remibrutinib in a selected group of participants with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) who previously completed the treatment phase of remibrutinib preceding Phase 3 core studies. This study will also fulfill the Novartis commitment to provide post-trial access to participants who have completed the preceding Phase 3 studies, where applicable.

DelveInsight's Chronic Urticaria Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline therapies for Chronic Urticaria treatment.

The leading Chronic Urticaria Companies such as Synermore Biologics, Incyte Corporation, Jasper Therapeutics, Novartis, Regeneron/Sanofi, Principia Biopharma, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Granular Therapeutics, Blueprint Medicines, Newave Pharmaceutical , and others. Promising Chronic Urticaria Pipeline Therapies such as Omalizumab (Xolair), BLU-808, AK002, Levocetirizine, Loratadine, Desloratadine, Povorcitinib, Bilastine , and others.

Chronic Urticaria Emerging Drugs Profile

CMAB007: Taizhou Mabtech Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

CMAB007 is a recombinant humanized anti-IgE monoclonal antibody developed by Taizhou Mabtech Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Mabpharm Limited. Approved in China in May 2023, it is the first domestically produced therapeutic antibody for allergic asthma. CMAB007 is also undergoing Phase III clinical trials for chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients unresponsive to H1 antihistamines. As an omalizumab biosimilar, it targets IgE-mediated allergic diseases and has been included in China's national health insurance catalogue, facilitating widespread adoption across healthcare institutions. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Chronic Urticaria.

Povorcitinib - Incyte Corporation

Povorcitinib (INCB54707) is an oral small-molecule JAK1 inhibitor currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and vitiligo. A Phase 3 trial is being planned for prurigo nodularis (PN). Phase II studies of povorcitinib in PN, asthma and chronic spontaneous urticaria are also ongoing. Povorcitinib is a selective oral small-molecule JAK1 inhibitor, with compound and use patents in certain countries/regions in the Territory. Currently, povorcitinib is in Phase III clinical trials for non-segmental vitiligo and HS in multiple countries outside of China. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Chronic Urticaria.

Briquilimab: Jasper Therapeutics

Briquilimab (JSP191) is an unconjugated, aglycosylated, anti-c-Kit antibody that functionally blocks the interaction of the c-Kit receptor from its ligand, stem cell factor (SCF). The interaction of SCF and c-Kit is required for mast cells to survive. By blocking SCF from binding to c-Kit and disrupting the critical survival signal, briquilimab causes mast cells to undergo orderly cell death. For mast cell-driven diseases such as chronic urticaria, this removes the underlying source of the inflammatory response. In low-to-intermediate risk MDS, briquilimab blocks critical cell survival signals, depleting Kit-expressing MDS cells. For stem cell transplant, briquilimab blocks the ability of stem cells to recover from low intensity radiation, thereby opening the specific niches in the bone marrow for donor or gene-corrected hematopoietic stem cells to engraft. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Chronic Urticaria.

Synermore Biologics, Incyte Corporation, Jasper Therapeutics, Novartis, Regeneron/Sanofi, Principia Biopharma, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Granular Therapeutics, Blueprint Medicines, Newave Pharmaceutical , and others.

Chronic Urticaria pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Chronic Urticaria Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Coverage- Global

Chronic Urticaria Companies- Synermore Biologics, Incyte Corporation, Jasper Therapeutics, Novartis, Regeneron/Sanofi, Principia Biopharma, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Granular Therapeutics, Blueprint Medicines, Newave Pharmaceutical , and others.

Chronic Urticaria Pipeline Therapies- Omalizumab (Xolair), BLU-808, AK002, Levocetirizine, Loratadine, Desloratadine, Povorcitinib, Bilastine , and others.

Chronic Urticaria Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Chronic Urticaria Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryChronic Urticaria: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentChronic Urticaria – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)CMAB007: Taizhou Mabtech Pharmaceutical Co.,LtdMid Stage Products (Phase II)Povorcitinib - Incyte CorporationEarly Stage Products (Phase I)Briquilimab: Jasper TherapeuticsPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameInactive ProductsChronic Urticaria Key CompaniesChronic Urticaria Key ProductsChronic Urticaria - Unmet NeedsChronic Urticaria - Market Drivers and BarriersChronic Urticaria - Future Perspectives and ConclusionChronic Urticaria Analyst ViewsChronic Urticaria Key CompaniesAppendix

