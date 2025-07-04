Over Half Of UK Office Workers Suffer With Back Pain Due To Poor Workstation Setup, Survey Reveals

MENAFN - Pressat) Fellowes UK research highlights workspace ergonomics crisis.

Fellowes UK, a specialist in manufacturing office ergonomic equipment, has released concerning findings from their online survey of over 1,000 UK office workers, revealing failings in workspace ergonomics and employee wellbeing.

According to the survey, just one in three UK office workers believe their employers are getting the basics right when it comes to desk work and employee health. Worryingly, 27% of survey respondents also reported that their workplace has never carried out a workstation risk assessment.

Darryl Brunt, Sales & Marketing Director at Fellowes UK & Ireland, expressed serious concerns about these survey results: "These statistics are deeply troubling. UK businesses have a duty of care towards their employees' wellbeing and must provide workstation risk assessments to ensure their workforces are comfortable and properly supported at their desks."

The survey reveals a disturbing trend in workplace related pain, with 51% of office workers experiencing back pain when sitting at their workstation. To help reduce back pain while sitting at their workstation in the office, 42% of respondents believe additional back support would be beneficial.

The research also uncovered that office workers personal lives are being impacted by their workstation related pain, with over a fifth of respondents experiencing physical pain whilst making everyday movements, requiring regular pain relief medication to cope. Findings indicate that office workers aged 35 - 44 years old are more likely to take time off than any other age group, due to pain caused by their workstations.

When hybrid office workers work from home, many don't work at a desk, the survey highlighted. In fact, 21% work from any available surface and 19% work from the sofa. Back pain was reported to be a bigger issue for those working from home, with 59% of respondents sharing that this is their biggest source of discomfort or physical pain, due to their work set-up.

"These are shocking figures that need to be brought to the attention of UK business owners and HR departments," said Darryl Brunt. "This issue must be addressed now to help reduce workstation related discomfort and pain. In turn, this will help businesses to reduce employee absence rates whilst boosting morale and productivity across their workforces."

Only 22% of survey respondents believe their employers are investing in the right ergonomic equipment to support employee health. When given the right ergonomic equipment, 89% of office workers shared that they noticed a positive impact on their health, motivation and productivity levels.

Darryl Brunt emphasised the importance of providing adequate workstation equipment: "By carrying out thorough workstation risk assessments, UK businesses can gain insights into the exact equipment each employee requires to feel supported at their desk, allowing them to be as comfortable and productive as possible while they work."

Fellowes UK continues to champion workplace wellbeing through its range of ergonomic solutions designed to support healthier working environments.

