PM Modi Meets President Kangaloo, Reaffirms Deep-Rooted Friendship Between India And Trinidad & Tobago

MENAFN - IANS) Port of Spain, July 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, met with Christine Carla Kangaloo, the President of Trinidad and Tobago, at the President's House in Port of Spain.

The meeting was marked by warmth and a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted friendship between India and Trinidad & Tobago, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press statement.

Prime Minister Modi expressed heartfelt appreciation for the gracious hospitality extended to him and his delegation as well as conveyed his sincere gratitude for the conferment of the 'Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago', the country's highest award -- describing it as an honour for the 1.4 billion people of India, MEA statement noted.

The Prime Minister also congratulated President Kangaloo on receiving the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award this year and expressed deep appreciation for her distinguished public service, the statement said.

President Kangaloo appreciated Prime Minister Modi's leadership and vision for India, the statement added.

The two leaders reflected on the enduring bonds shared by the two countries, anchored by strong people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's continued support for Trinidad and Tobago and CARICOM to enhance the Global South partnership.

The Prime Minister also invited President Kangaloo to visit India, the statement noted.

Before leaving for Argentina, PM Modi in a post on X said: "Thank you Trinidad & Tobago. The moments here will never be forgotten. We've added new momentum to India-Trinidad & Tobago friendship. My gratitude to President Christine Carla Kangaloo, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Government and people of this wonderful nation."

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi met Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of Trinidad & Tobago and signed several significant agreements in sectors such as technology, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food processing, agriculture research, disaster management, climate change and defence as well as discussed ways to boost people-to-people linkages with a focus on Yoga, sports and cultural exchanges.

Earlier, PM Modi also addressed the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago which was applauded by more than 20 times by all the Members of Parliament in the Carribean island nation.

Taking to his official X account, PM Modi said: "It was an honour to address the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago. I spoke of our shared journey rooted in history, culture and the vibrant spirit of our people. I am confident that this partnership will continue to thrive in the times to come. My sincere thanks to the Members of Parliament who attended today's address."

In another X post, the Prime Minister said: "I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Christine Carla Kangaloo, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Government and wonderful people of Trinidad & Tobago for honouring me with 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago'. This honour symbolises the eternal friendship between our two countries. At every step, one can witness the cultural connect between our nations. I'm very honoured that this is the first time this honour has been conferred upon a foreign leader. This recognition will strengthen our resolve to deepen ties with Trinidad & Tobago."

"Delighted to meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo. Our discussions covered ways to enhance the bond between India and Trinidad & Tobago, including better economic and cultural linkages," he wrote on X.

"Both leaders exchanged views on India-Trinidad & Tobago partnership. PM reiterated India's continued support for Trinidad and Tobago and the CARICOM region," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.