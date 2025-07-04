ENOC Board Appoints Hussain Sultan Lootah As Acting Chief Executive Officer Of The Group
Mr. Lootah takes over from Mr. Saif Humaid Al Falasi, who led the Group's progress and expansion for the last 10 years. Mr. Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group said:“ENOC Group is at the forefront of building a more sustainable energy landscape for the UAE and the wider region. I am honoured to step into this new role and be part of the ENOC Group success journey, and look forward to working closely with ENOC's talent and leaders to build on its legacy of innovation and excellence.” With three decades of leadership experience in the Oil & Gas industry, Mr. Lootah brings deep expertise in finance, commercial strategy, project management, and talent development. His career spans key leadership roles in the field, where he led operations and drove significant progress in Emiratisation and human capital development. About ENOC Group:
ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate's success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group's general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE's social and economic development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment