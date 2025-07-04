Project On Promoting SME Industrial Cluster Development In APEC Region Held In Guangzhou

MENAFN - GetNews) On June 28, 2025 the Project on Promoting SME Industrial Cluster Development in APEC Region (hereinafter referred to as the“Event”), hosted by the China Centre for Promotion of SME Development.

Ms. Jia Hongwei, Deputy Director-General of the SME Bureau of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT); Ms. Zhang Xiaolei, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Cooperation of MIIT; and Mr. Carlos Javier OBANDO PERALTA, SMEWG Program Director of the APEC Secretariat, were invited to attend and deliver opening remarks. The experts working in industrial clusters and with business chambers made the presentations and roundtable discussions.

Industrial clusters represent a vital organizational model for deepening industrial specialization and fostering agglomeration development. They serve as crucial platforms for economies to enhance SME competitiveness and drive regional economic and social progress. The 2024 Pucallpa Statement of APEC Small and Medium Enterprises Ministerial Meeting emphasized the need to leverage industrial clusters to foster MSME development. The Event focused on key industries, such as petroleum and petrochemicals, biomedicine, new energy, and new materials. It brought together representatives from 11 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), including Brunei Darussalam; Canada; Hong Kong, China; Indonesia; Japan; Republic of Korea; Malaysia; the Philippines; Singapore; Thailand; and the United States, as well as policy makers, industrial clusters, service organizations, and SMEs representatives from Laos and Cambodia. During the Event, experts and industrial practioners shared their insights and best practices on fostering cluster development, showcased successful case studies and achievements in cluster growth, discussed future cooperation plans, and explored innovative collaboration models tailored for APEC economies. This facilitated targeted project matchmaking and promoted high-quality cluster development.

In the afternoon, the participants visited Guangdong Shifei Cosmetics Co., Ltd. and Guangzhou Seye Biopharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. in Baiyun District of Guangzhou. Through facility field trips, corporate presentations, and business matching sessions, participants gained in-depth insights into the companies' practical achievements in technological innovation, industrial upgrading and market expansion. The on-site research activities enabled the participants to witness firsthand the dynamic growth of industrial clusters. Serving as an effective platform for fostering collaboration among upstream and downstream enterprises in the supply chain, these activities further enhanced participants' understanding regarding the pathways toward industrial cluster-based and high-quality development.

The Event garnered widespread acclaim from participants, successfully establishing an open, shared, and mutually beneficial platform for resource connectivity. It facilitated substantive exchanges and cooperation among SMEs across APEC economies and provided significant impetus for driving innovation in regional industrial cluster development.