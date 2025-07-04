R.A.M. The Thicket: Overcoming Hesitation And Seizing God's Promise

MENAFN - GetNews)by Jacqueline S. Scott is a bold wake-up call for those who feel stuck, uncertain, or hesitant in their faith. Many believers live as if they are waiting for a divine push, yet God has already provided the path forward. Scott challenges readers to step beyond passivity, reject spiritual stagnation, and move toward the purpose God has prepared for them.

Using the biblical imagery of Abraham and the ram caught in the thicket (Genesis 22), Scott unveils a powerful truth: obstacles are not meant to imprison believers but to test their readiness to act. Many wait for breakthroughs while God is waiting for them to move. Through clear biblical wisdom, prophetic insight, and practical steps, she lays out a framework for believers to break free from cycles of fear and uncertainty.

At the heart of this transformative book is the R.A.M. principle-Repent, Amend, Move Forward -a three-step guide to embracing God's presence and walking in His will.



Repent – Let go of self-imposed limitations, distractions, and anything that keeps you from God's truth.

Amend – Heal what has been broken-spiritually, emotionally, and relationally. Move Forward – Step into God's plan with confidence, refusing to let fear or hesitation hold you back.

Scott addresses the difference between passive and active faith, revealing how too many believers remain trapped in spiritual waiting rooms instead of stepping through the doors God has already opened. She challenges readers to take decisive steps, break through resistance, and claim the promises that have been waiting for them all along.

This book is not for those who seek comfort in inaction. It is for those who are willing to press through, stand firm, and take hold of what is already theirs. With wisdom, clarity, and conviction, Scott urges every reader to stop waiting and start moving.

About the Author

Jacqueline S. Scott has dedicated her life to studying, teaching, and proclaiming God's Word with accuracy and passion. Called into faith in 1978 and into ministry in 1979, she has spent decades equipping believers to move beyond complacency and into a deeper relationship with God.

Scott's mission is not about titles or recognition but about obedience to the call of God. She believes true spiritual growth happens when believers commit themselves fully to the pursuit of truth, rejecting passive faith and stepping into an active, transformative walk with God. Through her writing, she encourages believers to embrace the "secret place" of Psalm 91, live a life of prayer, and allow the Holy Spirit to refine and guide them.

Her message is clear: faith is not meant to be stagnant-it requires movement. Through R.A.M. THE THICKET, Scott continues to inspire and equip readers to claim their spiritual inheritance and walk boldly in their divine calling.

R.A.M. THE THICKET by Jacqueline S. Scott is available now.

For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, contact:

Email: ...

Phone: (912) 677-9751

Website:

Follow Jacqueline S. Scott for updates, insights, and inspiration:

YouTube: @JacquelineSHortonScott

Instagram:

LinkedIn:

Facebook: