Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spotted: Some UAE Brands Roll Out New Dirham Symbol On Apps, Store Signs

2025-07-04 02:23:41
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) unveiled the new symbol for the UAE's national currency, the dirham, in March this year. The new dirham symbol signifies more than just financial value - it embodies heritage, ambition, and the nation's forward-looking vision.

The symbol was derived from the English name of the dirham to serve as an international symbol representing the nation's currency, incorporating two horizontal lines that embody the stability of the UAE dirham and inspired by the UAE flag.

The symbol has now started appearing on certain online shopping apps and in department stores like Noon and Carrefour.

The symbol's choice shows the national currency's global reach, openness to a more prosperous future and commitment to developing an innovative local financial ecosystem with a global perspective.

Where should it be used?

Alongwith the new symbol the authorities had also released a set of do's and don'ts about where and how the currency symbol can be used, to ensure consistent application across both physical and digital platforms.

Should be used:
  • On physical currency

  • On cheques, invoices, receipts

  • In POS systems, ATMs

  • Online and in-store price displays

  • In financial apps, accounting systems, UI fields

Should not be used:
  • As a logo or branding element

  • On splash screens or headers

  • In place of“Dirhams” when writing out words

How it should be used Keyboard
  • Appears on number 6 key

  • Placement:

    • Single-language: Centred

    • Dual-language: Top-left corner

  • Minimum 2mm clear space around symbol

Cheque book
  • In 'amount in figures' field: Symbol before numeric value, same size/weight

  • In 'amount in words' field: Use“Dirhams”, not the symbol

Receipts
  • Symbol before numeric value

  • Same font, size, and weight

  • Text should be in English and right-aligned with spacing

Price tags
  • Symbol directly before numeric value

  • Same font, size, and weight

  • Use either the symbol or "AED", not both

  • Maintain clarity, especially in retail environments

Dos and Don'ts Dos:
  • Maintain symbol shape and direction with text

  • Ensure proportional spacing and size relative to numerals

  • Use sufficient contrast

  • Use either the symbol or 'AED', not both

  • Position symbol to the left of numerals

  • Maintain clearspace and geometry

Don'ts:
  • Don't distort the symbol or combine with 'AED'

  • Don't reduce contrast or apply decorative elements

  • Don't use incorrect positioning or sizing

