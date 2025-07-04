Spotted: Some UAE Brands Roll Out New Dirham Symbol On Apps, Store Signs
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) unveiled the new symbol for the UAE's national currency, the dirham, in March this year. The new dirham symbol signifies more than just financial value - it embodies heritage, ambition, and the nation's forward-looking vision.
The symbol was derived from the English name of the dirham to serve as an international symbol representing the nation's currency, incorporating two horizontal lines that embody the stability of the UAE dirham and inspired by the UAE flag.
The symbol has now started appearing on certain online shopping apps and in department stores like Noon and Carrefour.
The symbol's choice shows the national currency's global reach, openness to a more prosperous future and commitment to developing an innovative local financial ecosystem with a global perspective.
Where should it be used?
Alongwith the new symbol the authorities had also released a set of do's and don'ts about where and how the currency symbol can be used, to ensure consistent application across both physical and digital platforms.Should be used:
- On physical currency
On cheques, invoices, receipts In POS systems, ATMs
Online and in-store price displays In financial apps, accounting systems, UI fields
- As a logo or branding element
On splash screens or headers In place of“Dirhams” when writing out words
- Appears on number 6 key
Placement:
- Single-language: Centred
Dual-language: Top-left corner
- In 'amount in figures' field: Symbol before numeric value, same size/weight
In 'amount in words' field: Use“Dirhams”, not the symbol
- Symbol before numeric value
Same font, size, and weight Text should be in English and right-aligned with spacing
- Symbol directly before numeric value
Same font, size, and weight Use either the symbol or "AED", not both
Maintain clarity, especially in retail environments
- Maintain symbol shape and direction with text
Ensure proportional spacing and size relative to numerals Use sufficient contrast
Use either the symbol or 'AED', not both Position symbol to the left of numerals
Maintain clearspace and geometry
- Don't distort the symbol or combine with 'AED'
Don't reduce contrast or apply decorative elements Don't use incorrect positioning or sizing
Legal Disclaimer:
