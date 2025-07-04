IAEA Says Inspectors Left Iran
Berlin: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced today that a team of its inspectors has left Iran and returned to its headquarters in Vienna, after having remained in Tehran throughout the Israeli-Iranian war.
Director General of the Agency Rafael Grossi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the team emphasized the critical importance of engagement on ways to resume essential monitoring and verification activities as soon as possible.
Two days ago, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ratified a law suspending Iran's cooperation with the IAEA.
However, Iran also affirmed its commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which it signed in the 1970s, and the Safeguards Agreement, despite announcing the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA following Israeli and American strikes on its nuclear facilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment