IAEA Says Inspectors Left Iran

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced today that a team of its inspectors has left Iran and returned to its headquarters in Vienna, after having remained in Tehran throughout the Israeli-Iranian war.

Director General of the Agency Rafael Grossi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the team emphasized the critical importance of engagement on ways to resume essential monitoring and verification activities as soon as possible.

Two days ago, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ratified a law suspending Iran's cooperation with the IAEA.

However, Iran also affirmed its commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which it signed in the 1970s, and the Safeguards Agreement, despite announcing the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA following Israeli and American strikes on its nuclear facilities.