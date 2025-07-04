ICC Qatar Hosts Seminar On Annulment Of Arbitral Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The International Chamber of Commerce Qatar (ICC Qatar), in collaboration with ICC Young Arbitration and ADR Forum (ICC YAAF), recently hosted a high-level seminar exploring the annulment of arbitral awards, as well as expedited and ad hoc arbitration procedures in Qatar.

The event, held in the Qatar Chamber's headquarters, brought together a number of legal practitioners, arbitrators, and representatives from the business and legal communities for a morning of expert dialogue and practical insights.

The seminar provided an in-depth examination of key provisions under Qatar's Civil and Commercial Arbitration Law No. 2 of 2017, with a focus on the procedures and grounds for setting aside arbitral awards. Participants also gained practical perspectives on the use of ICC's Expedited Arbitration Rules and the operational challenges of ad hoc arbitration in the Qatari context.

The event took the form of a dynamic panel discussion, featuring leading experts including Pamela McDonald (Pinsent Masons), Claudia El Hage (Rashid Raja Al Marri Law Office), and Janaina Angelakis (United Developer) offered attendees real-world insights and engaged them in a vibrant exchange of views.

It concluded with a networking session, providing attendees with the opportunity to connect and discuss future developments in Qatar's arbitration framework.

ICC Qatar representative stated:“This seminar forms part of our ongoing efforts to foster dialogue and legal capacity-building around arbitration in Qatar. We are proud to provide a platform that brings together legal minds to share expertise and promote best practices.”

Ahmed Habib, ICC YAAF Regional Representative, highlighted:“The level of engagement during the seminar clearly reflected the growing demand for legal capacity building in arbitration and dispute resolution across Qatar and the wider Middle East. At ICC YAAF, we are committed to meeting this need by creating diverse opportunities for young practitioners and legal professionals to expand their knowledge, enhance their skills, and build meaningful networks.”