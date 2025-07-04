Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thinking Of Buying A Car? Here's Why Used Might Be Your Best Bet

2025-07-04 12:10:58
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Used cars offer significant savings compared to new cars, with lower purchase prices, insurance costs, and maintenance expenses. They also provide access to desirable tech features without the hefty price tag, making them a smart choice for buyers.

While buying a new car is a dream for many, the price and maintenance can be a burden. Used cars are a financially smarter option. Understanding the tech and pricing is key.

New cars depreciate 15%-20% in the first year and 30%-40% in the next two. A Rs 10 lakh Honda City could be Rs 6-6.5 lakh after 3 years. A 2-3 year old Maruti Swift might be Rs 4-5 lakh, saving you 30%-40% upfront.

Check the mileage when buying used. 30,000-50,000 km is good. Higher mileage might mean shorter engine life.

  • Pre-check key technical aspects:
  • Engine noise, driving smoothness
  • Clutch, brake response
  • Tire tread depth
  • Suspension system leaks
  • Airbag functionality
  • AC compressor pressure

A mechanic's check helps make a confident decision.

Used car insurance is much cheaper. New car insurance might be Rs 25,000-30,000. A 3-year-old car's is around Rs 12,000-15,000. Stay protected without breaking the bank.

Even used cars today often have:

  • Dual Airbags
  • ABS
  • EBD
  • Touch Screen Audio
  • Reverse Camera
  • Bluetooth

Get these features without the new car price tag.

  • Get up to 80% loan on a Rs 5 lakh car.
  • 9%-12% interest rates.
  • 3-5 year loan terms.
  • Monthly payments around Rs 7,000-10,000.
  • Manageable for middle-class families.

Certified Used Car Dealers

  • True Value (Maruti)
  • Hyundai H Promise
  • Mahindra First Choice
  • Tata Assured

Cars here undergo 120-150 point quality checks and come with warranties.

  • Used car parts are cheaper:
  • Clutch assembly Rs 5,000-7,000
  • Disc brakes Rs 2,000-3,000
  • Bumper Rs 3,000-5,000
  • Engine oil change Rs 2,000-3,000

Parts are readily available. Overall maintenance is 20%-30% cheaper.

  • Registration Certificate (RC)
  • Insurance Copy
  • No Objection Certificate (NOC)
  • Pollution Certificate
  • Service Record
  • Hypothecation Clear

Verify these and transfer ownership before paying.

Used cars offer lower prices, good features, reliability, lower maintenance, and insurance benefits. A great way to meet family needs on a budget. Need price lists or specific car details? Let me know!

