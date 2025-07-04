Arsenal And Man United Target Viktor Gyokeres Dumps Girlfriend To Cut Lisbon Ties

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly parted ways with Portuguese actress Ines Aguiar as he prepares to force an exit from Sporting Lisbon this summer. The news of their split, reported by Portuguese outlet TV Guia, comes at a critical moment in the 26-year-old's career-with Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United both circling for his signature.

According to the report, the couple ended their relationship before Gyokeres left for a summer holiday in Greece, a trip he took alone while Aguiar vacationed in Formentera, Spain.

Absence at Friend's Wedding Fuels Rumours

Speculation around their relationship had already begun to swirl after Aguiar was noticeably absent from the wedding of Sporting teammate Morten Hjulmand and Emilie Sofie Nissen-a friend she is said to be particularly close to. Her absence, paired with the separate holiday plans, further ignited rumours of a breakup.

TV Guia claims that Gyokeres personally informed Aguiar of his decision to end the relationship before leaving for Mykonos. A source close to the striker told the outlet that Gyokeres had made it clear he "doesn't want anything to tie him to Portugal, especially because he has already decided that he won't continue at Sporting next season."

The report adds that while Aguiar had braced for the possibility, she was still left disappointed, as she“liked the star a lot.”

Despite the reports, neither Gyokeres nor Aguiar have publicly commented on the alleged split. The two still follow each other on social media.

Club vs. Player: A Transfer Battle Unfolds

This personal update comes as Gyokeres remains embroiled in a high-profile transfer saga with Sporting Lisbon. The striker, who netted an astonishing 54 goals in 52 club appearances last season, has reportedly grown frustrated with the club's stance on his future.

Reports suggest that Gyokeres is now unwilling to return to Sporting for pre-season, citing dissatisfaction with club president Frederico Varandas' comments and the club's refusal to honour what he believed was an agreement to let him leave for a reduced fee.

Varandas addressed the situation, saying:“Sporting is calm regarding this matter. Secondly, Sporting does not need to sell Viktor Gyokeres. Fortunately, we have moved past the phase of selling our main asset."

He continued: "However, we remain sensitive to Viktor's dreams or those of any other athlete. Sporting has made a commitment that, after weeks of meetings, we will not demand the full amount of the clause; we will be reasonable regarding the amount requested for Viktor."

Despite the willingness to negotiate, Varandas made it clear that Gyokeres would not be sold cheaply. He stated the striker is valued more highly than Matheus Cunha, who joined Manchester United for 62.5 million pounds.“Given the demands we consider fair, I believe Viktor could leave – unless he has the worst agent in the world, which is hard for me to believe, because he is one of the best footballers in the world.”

A Future in the Premier League?

With the summer window heating up, both Arsenal and Manchester United are said to be closely monitoring the situation. Gyokeres could be tempted by a move to the Emirates, where Mikel Arteta is seeking to bolster his attacking options. Meanwhile, Manchester United's interest may also carry weight, especially given Gyokeres' existing rapport with manager Ruben Amorim, under whom he flourished at Sporting.

RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko has also been linked with Arsenal, but Gyokeres' Premier League-ready profile and prolific numbers continue to make him a hot commodity.

From Pitch-Side Romance to Separate Holidays

Gyokeres and Aguiar were first linked in early 2024. The actress had seemingly confirmed their romance when she posted a video celebrating one of his goals on social media. Their relationship became public during Sporting's title celebrations, where the couple were photographed together on the pitch.

Only last month, a video surfaced of Aguiar promising fans that she would try to convince Gyokeres to stay at the club for a third season-an emotional pledge that now seems bittersweet in hindsight.

While neither the love story nor the striker's Sporting chapter appears to have a fairy-tale ending, one thing remains clear-Viktor Gyokeres is determined to write his next chapter elsewhere.