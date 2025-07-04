Calcitonin Injection Market Report 2025 Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion & Competitive Advantage

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The calcitonin injection market is projected to grow strongly in the years to come, according to the Global Market Report 2025. It is expected to increase from a market size of $0.67 billion in 2024 to $0.73 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. This growth can be credited to a rise in osteoporosis prevalence, heightened public awareness of bone health, expanded options for postmenopausal treatments, the benefit of government healthcare subsidies, and an expanding geriatric populace.

What Is The Calcitonin Injection Market Growth Forecast?

Looking forward, the calcitonin injection market size is predicted to continue its strong growth over the next few years. By 2029, the market size is projected to grow to $0.99 billion, showcasing an 8.2% CAGR. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by an increasing demand for these treatments, the emergence of biosimilar competition, growth in demand in emerging markets, a shift toward personalized medicine, and further research into alternative calcitonin applications.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Calcitonin Injection Market Growth?

The primary driver for the increase in the market size of calcitonin injections remains the rising prevalence of osteoporosis. A condition characterized by decreased bone density and increased fracture risk, osteoporosis primarily affects older adults, especially postmenopausal women. This increase in prevalence can be attributed to a globally aging population, as longer life expectancy can lead to natural bone density loss and a higher risk of the disease. Calcitonin injections assist in managing osteoporosis by regulating calcium levels and slowing bone loss, making it effective for maintaining bone density. The injections provide targeted treatment in an easy-to-administer method, thereby improving patient compliance and reducing fracture risks.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Calcitonin Injection Market?

Key companies operating in the calcitonin injection market include Kaiser Permanente, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Viatris Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, Cipla Limited, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Endo International plc, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited, BCN Peptides S.L., SG Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Leucadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Polypeptide Group AB.

How Is The Calcitonin Injection Market Segmented?

The calcitonin injection market addressed in this report has been divided into several interaction categories:

1 By Type of Calcitonin, including Salmon Calcitonin, Human Calcitonin, and Synthetic Calcitonin.

2 By Route of Administration, which serves Intravenous IV Injection, Subcutaneous Injection, and Intramuscular Injection categories.

3 By Distribution Channel: with Direct Sales, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Healthcare Institutions sections.

4 By Therapeutic Application: with Osteoporosis Treatment, Paget's Disease Management, Hypercalcemia Control, and Bone Metastases Therapy.

5 By End-User: including Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Geriatric Care Facilities, and Home Healthcare.

Subsegments breakdown as follows:

1 Salmon Calcitonin, Synthetic Salmon Calcitonin, Recombinant Salmon Calcitonin.

2 Human Calcitonin, Recombinant Human Calcitonin, Synthetic Human Calcitonin.

3 Synthetic Calcitonin, Peptide-Based Synthetic Calcitonin, and Analog Synthetic Calcitonin.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Calcitonin Injection Market?

North America dominated the calcitonin injection market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the period forecasted. The calcitonin injection market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

