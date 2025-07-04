HODDL Launches World's First Patriotic Education AI Platform

MENAFN - PR Newswire) By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence with a deep commitment to family values and national identity, HODDL is transforming how learners, from K–12 students to working adults, engage with education. The platform blends virtual and in-person learning to offer flexible, accessible instruction that prepares every American for success in the AI age.

With over three hundred STEAM, civics, trades, and professional courses, HODDL weaves themes of national history, civic responsibility, and cultural heritage into rigorous academics. AI tailors each learner's path, offering real-time support, mastery dashboards, and personalized coaching. The platform also includes continuing education programs for adults looking to upskill or reskill in AI-relevant fields.

Educators and corporate trainers gain access to certified AI training that integrates patriotic themes with advanced instructional tools. Aligned with Executive Order 14277, HODDL's secure platform supports transparency, AI readiness, and full compliance with FERPA, COPPA, GDPR, and HIPAA. Hoddl's fully integrated enterprise-grade LMS and customizable SIS enable institutions to deliver scalable, values-driven learning.

HODDL is committed to reaching underserved communities and preparing Americans for careers in AI and skilled trades through internships, certifications, and hands-on training for learners of all ages.

"This platform is about more than education; it's about identity, pride, and purpose," said Edwin Richardson, HODDL's Community Director, decorated combat veteran with multiple medals with valor, single father, and co-investor. "We're building a future where every learner; urban or rural, young or old, feels connected to their country while gaining the skills to thrive in an AI-powered world."

HODDL invites schools, universities, businesses, and families to join this movement. Institutions can request a demo of the platform's LMS and SIS, while individuals can explore how HODDL's personalized learning aligns with their values.

For more information, visit (Text> To test the beta platform, go to hoddl ( ).

About HODDL

HODDL is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering learners of all ages to succeed in the AI age through values-aligned, gamified and personalized education.

