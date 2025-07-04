Massive Power Outage In Prague Halts Lives, Atms Not Working, Public Transport Hit

MENAFN - Live Mint) A major power outage across the Czech Republic on Friday has brought life of people to a standstill, as they face difficulty to access their cash. Czech police claimed that there has been no information so far that power outage caused by cyber or terrorist attack.

According to a report by The Mirror, Prague's metro transport service has stopped and several people are reportedly trapped in elevators. Also, traffic lights are out on many major highways. However, police report they also have little information at this stage.

With ATMs not functioning, people are left with little cash and are unclear if card payments are being taken.

The Mirror reported that power outag in the Czech Republic is affecting six main regions – Prague, Central Bohemia, Liberec, Ústí nad Labem, Hradec Kralove and Šumperk.

Though reports claimed that some of the outlying regions' power was being restored.

Hospital turns on generator:

Hit by the huge power outage, Příbram Regional Hospital stated that they are using a combination of back up sources including diesel generators to keep powering the wards.

"Everything is fine with us for now, we are on standby. We have backup power sources and diesel generators ready in case of a power outage," The Mirror quoted its spokesman Martin Janota as saying.

Cyber attack ruled out:

Ruling out the cyber attack, the Czech Police also posted on X:“NCTEKK [National Center for Combating Terrorism, Extremism and Cybercrime] has no information at this time that this is a cyber/terrorist attack.”

PM Petr Fiala urges to remain patient:

Meanwhile, PM Petr Fiala requested that people affected by the power outage in Prague remain patient.

He wrote on X,“We are facing an extraordinary and unpleasant situation and everyone is working intensively to restore electricity supplies. That is the priority now. We thank everyone for their patience.”