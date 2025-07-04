Uzbek President Proposes Hosting ECO Trade Ministers' Meeting In Tashkent

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed that the next meeting of trade ministers from the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states be held in Tashkent.

Speaking at the 17th ECO Summit, President Mirziyoyev highlighted the need for stronger economic ties among member countries, Azernews reports.

“Currently, the volume of mutual trade among ECO member states remains low - accounting for only 10 percent of their total foreign trade. According to 2024 data, this figure stands at approximately $95 billion,” he stated.

“To explore ways of enhancing strategic cooperation in this area, we propose hosting a meeting of ECO trade ministers in Tashkent,” he added.