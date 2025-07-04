Uzbek President Proposes Hosting ECO Trade Ministers' Meeting In Tashkent
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed that the next meeting of trade ministers from the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states be held in Tashkent.
Speaking at the 17th ECO Summit, President Mirziyoyev highlighted the need for stronger economic ties among member countries, Azernews reports.
“Currently, the volume of mutual trade among ECO member states remains low - accounting for only 10 percent of their total foreign trade. According to 2024 data, this figure stands at approximately $95 billion,” he stated.
“To explore ways of enhancing strategic cooperation in this area, we propose hosting a meeting of ECO trade ministers in Tashkent,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment