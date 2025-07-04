Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbek President Proposes Hosting ECO Trade Ministers' Meeting In Tashkent

Uzbek President Proposes Hosting ECO Trade Ministers' Meeting In Tashkent


2025-07-04 08:07:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed that the next meeting of trade ministers from the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states be held in Tashkent.

Speaking at the 17th ECO Summit, President Mirziyoyev highlighted the need for stronger economic ties among member countries, Azernews reports.

“Currently, the volume of mutual trade among ECO member states remains low - accounting for only 10 percent of their total foreign trade. According to 2024 data, this figure stands at approximately $95 billion,” he stated.

“To explore ways of enhancing strategic cooperation in this area, we propose hosting a meeting of ECO trade ministers in Tashkent,” he added.

MENAFN04072025000195011045ID1109760408

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search