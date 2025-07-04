Kazakhstan Hails ECO Summit In Khankendi As Symbol Of Azerbaijan's Desire For Peace

"Undoubtedly, the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization under the chairmanship of friendly Azerbaijan will give a new impetus to the development of regional partnership," he said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.