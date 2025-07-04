403
Kazakhstan Hails ECO Summit In Khankendi As Symbol Of Azerbaijan's Desire For Peace
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4. We regard the holding of the summit in Khankendi as a symbol of Azerbaijan's aspiration for peace, sustainable development and regional integration, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov said during the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend 's special correspondent reports.
"Undoubtedly, the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization under the chairmanship of friendly Azerbaijan will give a new impetus to the development of regional partnership," he said.
