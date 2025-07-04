FDF Hosts Dialogue Forum To Showcase Services In Al Khatim

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)The Family Development Foundation (FDF), in collaboration with Majalis Abu Dhabi under the Presidential Court's Citizens and Community Affairs Office, organised a dialogue forum at Al Khatim Majlis titled 'Introducing FDF Services and Gathering Community Insights.' The event underscored the Foundation's commitment to engaging all community segments, with a particular focus on senior citizens and residents.

The forum played a pivotal role in FDF's ongoing efforts to strengthen direct public participation, establish core principles of community engagement, and enhance service delivery through field-based data, all aimed at promoting family and social well-being. The event was attended by H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of the FDF, H.E. Abdulrahman Al Baloushi, Director of the Strategic Planning and Institutional Development Department, H.E. Mariam Muslim Al Mazrouei, Community Services Division Director at FDF, and H.E. Wafa Al Ali, Director of the Family Development Department at FDF, alongside families from diverse segments of society.

Promoting family stability

In her opening remarks, H.E. Al Rumaithi emphasised the importance of the decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. H.E. affirmed that the decree embodies H.H. Sheikh Mohamed's humanitarian vision and support for the FDF, strengthening the Foundation's mission to promote family stability through awareness and counselling services. It also prioritises the care and empowerment of senior citizens in recognition of their invaluable contributions to the nation.

H.E. Al Rumaithi also extended gratitude to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, 'Mother of the Nation,' Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of FDF, for contendingly supporting social and humanitarian initiatives and for her leadership in advancing the Foundation's programs. H.E. noted that FDF's initiatives are aligned with the nation's strategic vision and the directives of leadership, aimed at reinforcing family and community stability. H.E. further asserted that H.H. Sheikha Fatima's visionary approach continues to encourage efforts in family empowerment, senior citizen care and establishing values of compassion and harmony throughout society.

H.E. Al Rumaithi said:“This event underscores the Foundation's unwavering commitment to engaging with all community members, listening to them and understanding them. It's based on our belief that the community plays a pivotal role in shaping the social services we offer to enhance their quality of life. The forum provides us with a key opportunity to identify their requirements and design programs to align with their objectives, thus contributing to establishing a stable family environment and a cohesive society founded on real values and a preventive, proactive approach to social work.”

H.E. added,“We chose Al Khatim as the venue for this forum in recognition of the people of this region and our desire to build a strong relationship with them. Through this event, we seek to listen, to connect and to share a vision that helps us redefine our services to better serve families here.”

In addition, H.E. Al Rumaithi highlighted that this event reflects FDF's vision to foster community partnership and establish direct community channels with the community. H.E. added,“This comes from our belief that service quality commences with an accurate understanding of reality and a thorough evaluation of community members' requirements. Our unwavering commitment ensures that your voices shape our priorities and guide the direction of our efforts.”

H.E. Al Rumaithi also pointed out that FDF pays special attention to the senior citizens, placing their demands at the centre of its strategies. This aligns with the Foundation's principle that caring for the elderly, who are a source of wisdom and generosity, is a vital social responsibility that must not be delayed.

Furthermore, H.E. highlighted that senior citizens stand as a key pillar of our society and FDF considers it their duty to listen and understand them and offer them a respectful and secure life that meets their goals and preserves their status through its initiatives. H.E. Al Rumaithi also noted that FDF's services are only through the active participation of elderly people since their opinions guide the Foundation's path and their awareness supports its mission to improve the quality of life for all family members. H.E. urges everyone to actively contribute towards building a more cohesive and prosperous society.

Her opening remarks also shed light on remarkable efforts made by the Foundation's staff, expressing her sincere gratitude and appreciation for their steadfast commitment towards executing ambitious programs, conducting high-quality events and delivering exceptional services to senior citizens and residents. Furthermore, H.E. praised their exceptional performance, which reflects the spirit of FDF and serves as a key driver of its sustainable development journey.

During the conclusion, H.E. Al Rumaithi expressed heartfelt appreciation to the senior citizens, whom she described as a blessing and a beacon of enduring values and generosity. H.E. said,“Your presence is a model we look up to, a source of inspiration as we strive to build a future grounded in awareness and unity. We are here to serve you, support you, and meet your needs in a way that strengthens your stability and honours your role in society.”

Key Milestone

His Excellency Abdulrahman Al Baloushi, Director of the Strategic Planning and Institutional Development Department at FDF , said,“The Foundation places great significance on studies and field surveys as key scientific tools to learn about the actual needs of target groups. This underscores our constant efforts to advance our services, aligning with the realities of society. The field study on the needs of Al Khatim residents signified a key milestone in creating a planning methodology based on facts and data. Its results helped us to understand service priorities in the area, key social issues and areas that require improvement, especially in elderly care, community engagement and offering more inclusive and sustainable programs.”

Furthermore, H.E. Al Baloushi highlighted the Foundation's ongoing efforts to enhance its services based on the results of the study. It is working to develop implementation plans that meet the goals of the area's residents and reflect its vision of offering integrated, human-focused services. H.E. also noted that field surveys act as a key driver in fostering informed decision-making and in designing programs and initiatives that improve institutional performance and drive sustainable social development, in line with the vision of wise leadership and the aspirations of H.H. Sheikha Fatima, to strengthen family and societal stability.

Supportive Environment

In addition, H.E. Mariam Muslim Al Mazrouei, Director of Community Services Division , noted that FDF's community service centres significantly contribute towards reinforcing the Foundation's presence across Abu Dhabi. It plays a key role in reinforcing family cohesion and empowering diverse segments of society by offering comprehensive services based on the best preventive, developmental and counselling practices.

H.E. Al Mazrouei also explained that these centres provide a comprehensive social environment that addresses the requirements of families across all stages of life. It plays an active role in embedding values of responsibility and unity while reinforcing national identity and a sense of belonging through various activities that promote communication and support the social bonds within the community.

Apart from providing services, these centres also serve as open, interactive platforms that foster community participation. H.E. added that these platforms encourage individuals to share their opinions and suggestions for enhancing programs and services. H.E. Al Mazrouei further highlighted that FDF's team closely observe societal changes and constantly update the services to ensure a long-term positive impact and to raise societal awareness.

An integrated system of services

H.E. Wafa Al Ali, Director of the Family Development Department at FDF , underscored that the Foundation provides an integrated system of community services and programs designed to meet the needs of families and senior citizens. Driven by its mission to support community members and improve their quality of life, the system has included preventive, developmental and awareness-raising initiatives focused on mental health, family cohesion and social empowerment. Furthermore, the system offers specially designed services for senior citizens, women, youth and children through FDF's centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions. It utilises advanced professional and technological means to ensure the greatest levels of efficiency and impact, thus highlighting the Foundation's vision of creating a cohesive society with informed citizens and partners in sustainable development.

H.E. added,“Through these meetings, we aim to establish an efficient participatory approach that prioritises community members during the decision-making process. It contributes to developing a flexible service ecosystem that is realistic, while also being defined by innovation and diversity.” H.E. highlighted that these meetings explore key ideas and inspiring community practices that can be transformed into meaningful community initiatives. Such initiatives strengthen sustainability and contribute to FDF's strategic vision to support families and instil positive values in society.

H.E. said,“The public discussions held during this forum stand as a cornerstone in the efforts to improve services. It provides a platform for exchanging valuable feedback and presenting proposals within an environment that promotes community collaborations. Such an approach paves the way to gather valuable insights derived from the real-time needs and goals of individuals. Moreover, it allows FDF to hear directly from the community and reinforce its efforts to enhance program and service quality and promote a culture of constructive interaction in the design of development policies and initiatives.”

