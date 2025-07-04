Congressman Bacon Urges Trump To Rethink Russia Strategy After Attack On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Bacon made the appeal on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

"Mr. President [Donald Trump], your policy towards Russia is not working. While we negotiate, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities. Here is Kyiv today," Bacon wrote, sharing a photo of the aftermath of a Russian missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian capital.

He stressed that the time has come for Washington to change its strategy.

"We and our allies must arm Ukraine to the teeth & we need the toughest sanctions [against Russia]. Putin is mocking you and America," Bacon said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 478 aerial threats, including two Iskander-K cruise missiles launched by Russia beginning on the evening of July 3. The primary target of the attack was Kyiv, where 23 people were injured, 14 of whom were hospitalized.

Earlier, U.S. media reports said that the Pentagon had paused the delivery of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly confirmed the move, saying the decision was made "to put America's interests first following a DOD review of our nation's military support and assistance to other countries across the globe."

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine and the U.S. were working at the operational level to clarify all details regarding the delivery of defense support, particularly air defense components.

On Thursday, July 3, Trump stated that while the United States continues to support Ukraine, it must also ensure its own defense needs are met.