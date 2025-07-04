Data Annotation Tools Market Report 2025, With Profiles Of 30+ Companies Including Amazon Mechanical Turk, Clickworker, Cloudfactory, Cogito Tech, Figure Eight, Labelbox, Lighttag, Playment, & Tagtog
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|375
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Global Economic Update Data Annotation Tools - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for High-Quality Labeled Data in AI and Machine Learning Drives Growth in Data Annotation Tools Market Increasing Focus on Computer Vision Applications, Including Autonomous Vehicles and Surveillance, Spurs Demand for Image Annotation Expansion of Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Chatbot Development Propels Demand for Text Annotation Solutions Growth in E-Commerce and Retail Analytics Drives Demand for Data Annotation Tools in Product Recognition and Recommendation Systems Advances in AI-Powered Annotation Tools Enhance Speed and Accuracy, Supporting Scalability in Large-Scale Projects Rising Adoption of Data Annotation in Medical Imaging and Diagnostics Expands Market in Healthcare AI Applications Demand for Real-Time and Stream Annotation for Live Data Processing Increases with Growth of IoT and Smart Devices Increasing Outsourcing of Data Annotation Services by Enterprises to Meet Data Labeling Needs Fuels Market Expansion Growth in Autonomous Driving and ADAS Development Boosts Demand for Labeled Data for Object Detection and Road Scene Analysis Rising Need for Multilingual and Sentiment Analysis in Social Media Monitoring Expands Applications for Text Annotation Tools Integration of Annotation Tools with Machine Learning Frameworks Streamlines Workflow for Data Scientists and Engineers Development of Semi-Supervised and Active Learning Annotation Tools Reduces Labeling Costs and Boosts Efficiency Increasing Focus on Diversity and Bias Reduction in AI Training Data Drives Demand for High-Quality Annotation Tools Growth in Facial Recognition and Biometric Applications Fuels Demand for Detailed Image and Video Annotation Solutions
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Some of the 33 companies featured in this Data Annotation Tools market report include:
- Alegion Amazon Mechanical Turk, Inc. Appen Limited Clickworker GmbH CloudApp CloudFactory Limited Cogito Tech LLC Deep Systems D-Link Explosion AI Figure Eight Inc. Google, LLC. Labelbox, Inc LightTag Lotus Quality Assurance Mighty AI, Inc. Playment Inc. Scale Inc. Tagtog Sp. z o.o. Trilldata Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Data Turks)
