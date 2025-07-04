Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sangtuda-2 Cited As Model Of Tajik-Iranian Cooperation

2025-07-04 06:05:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 4. Tajikistan and Iran reaffirmed their intention to deepen comprehensive cooperation during a meeting between President Emomali Rahmon and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

President Rahmon expressed Tajikistan's unwavering commitment to further strengthening relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. He extended his condolences to the Iranian people in light of recent national events, reaffirming Tajikistan's solidarity with its close partner.

The two leaders navigated the intricate tapestry of their bilateral ties, celebrating the blossoming progress in vital realms, and underscored the significance of weaving together the threads of agreements forged at the presidential summit.

In particular, the flourishing of the Sangtuda-2 Hydropower Plant stood as a shining beacon of fruitful collaboration between the two nations.

Both parties recognized the importance of keeping the wheels of collaboration turning, nurturing the seeds of joint endeavors, and engaging in fruitful dialogues on issues that bind them, such as the harmony of their region, the weaving together of economic threads, and the flow of energy that fuels their aspirations.

