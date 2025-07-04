Boat Rental Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 Peer-To-Peer Platforms Transforming The Industry, Tourism And Technology Innovations Drive Expansion Globally
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$16.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$26.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Brunswick Corporation Groupe Beneteau SA Le Boat Holidays Ltd Samboat SAS Click&Boat SAS Boatsetter Inc. Bluewater Yachting LLC GlobeSailor SAS Skipperi SAS Sail Croatia Adventures Ltd. Zizoo SAS Cozymeal Inc. GetMyBoat Inc. Boatjump Inc. Incrediblue Inc. YACHTICO Yacht Charter GmbH & Co. KG Sailo SAS Blue Boat Yacht Entertainment Company LLC BoatBureau Limited Ocean Serenity LLC Borrow A Boat Inc. Boatbay Inc. Nautal SL BV Snap a Boat Inc. Boatin' Around LLC SnagAboat Inc. Boat Beacon Inc. Inc. CharterWorld Inc
Boat Rental Market Segmentation
By Boat Type
- Outboard Boats Sail Boats Other Boats
By Boat Size
- Between 30 and 79 feet Greater than 79 feet
By Power
- Man Powered Sail Propelled
By Activity
- Fishing Other Activities
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC) The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Boat Rental Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment