Women's Volleyball Team Welcomes New Head Coach

2025-07-04 05:08:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova

The National Aviation Academy women's volleyball team has announced the appointment of Emin Abilov as their new head coach, Azernews reports.

Abilov has committed to leading the team through the 2025/2026 season.

He previously worked as an assistant coach for the team during the most recent season.

With prior coaching experience at Azerrail and the Azerbaijan national team, Abilov's addition enhances the club's coaching lineup as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) is the governing body of volleyball and beach volleyball in Azerbaijan.

The federation was founded in 1991, and became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.

