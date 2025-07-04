President Ilham Aliyev Receives UAE Minister Of Industry And Advanced Technology In Khankendi

MENAFN - AzerNews) On July 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of the United Arab Emirates led by Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, in Khankendi,reports.

The Minister conveyed the greetings of the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked Sultan Al Jaber to convey his own greetings to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sultan Al Jaber wished success to the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in Khankendi. He shared his deep impression of the restoration and reconstruction works underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur, as well as the region's natural beauty.

During the meeting, they hailed the strategic development of relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE in line with the vision of both countries' leaders.

They emphasized that Azerbaijan and the UAE support each other within international organizations.

The sides also discussed the operations of the UAE's Masdar company in Azerbaijan, cooperation in the field of renewable energy, strategic cooperation programs, and potential future projects in this area.

The meeting also touched on cooperation in the fields of energy, tourism, humanitarian affairs, and culture.