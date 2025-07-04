Food Diagnostics Market Trends, Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034 Rapid And Portable Testing Solutions Gain Traction, Next-Gen Biosensors Revolutionizing Pathogen Detection
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$16.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$29.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Randox Food Diagnostics 3M Company Shimadzu Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. PerkinElmer Inc. Agilent Technologies Inc. Neogen Corporation FOSS India Private Limited bioMerieux SA Danaher Corporation Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Biorex Food Diagnostics Merck KGaA QIAGEN N.V. ALS Limited Intertek Group plc Hygiena LLC EnviroLogix Inc. AsureQuality Limited Bruker Corporation Covance Inc. EMSL Analytical Inc. Eurofins Scientific SE FoodChain ID Pty. Ltd. Merieux NutriSciences Corporation Microbac Laboratories Inc. Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH Charm Sciences Inc. SGS North America Inc. Silliker Inc. Symbio Laboratories Pty. Ltd. TUV SUD AG
