Sinopec Launches China's First Floating Offshore PV Project, Advancing Green Energy Innovation
Situated in a sea-connected water area, the floating PV utilizes the seawater surface to optimize space efficiency. Covering approximately 60,000 square meters with an installed capacity of 7.5 megawatts, the station features a zero-emission, high-efficiency, low-cost design. Its innovative structure allows the photovoltaic panels to synchronize with tidal elevations, reducing the distance between the panels and the water surface to about one-tenth of traditional pile-based structures. This design optimizes seawater cooling, enhancing power generation efficiency by 5-8% through the cooling effect.
Sinopec overcame the challenges of applying PV technology in seawater environments through three key innovations:
-
Durable Design : Specially engineered floats and supports resistant to salt mist corrosion and barnacle growth.
Robust Anchoring System : An underwater anchoring system designed to withstand wind speeds of up to level 13 and accommodate tidal variations of 3.5 meters, reducing investment costs by approximately 10% compared to traditional pile-based PV systems.
Enhanced Maintenance Accessibility : A streamlined inspection pathway for PV panels and cables positioned close to the water's surface, significantly improving safety and lowering operating and maintenance costs compared to conventional systems.
Sinopec has previously established the country's first "carbon-neutral" hydrogen refueling station and first industrial-scale seawater hydrogen production project. Now in operation, the Project serves as the most critical link in the company's new energy industry chain to form a model of producing green hydrogen with PV-generated green electricity. Moving forward, Sinopec will further expand and construct a 23-megawatt floating PV project to strengthen the new energy supply capacity.
SOURCE SINOPEC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment