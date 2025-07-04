Honduras' Top 2 Coffees Will Stay Local For First Time After Coe Auction Win

The Spirit Animal Coffee team cupping and grading Cup of Excellence-winning coffees at origin in Honduras.

A V60 pour-over showcasing one of Spirit Animal Coffee's Cup of Excellence-winning brews, served fresh at origin.

For the first time, Honduras' 1st and 2nd best coffees will be roasted and served locally after Spirit Animal's historic Cup of Excellence win.

- Gary Urrutia, Managing Director, Cup of ExcellenceROATAN, HONDURAS, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a historic moment for Honduras and the global coffee industry, Spirit Animal Coffee has acquired both the 1st Place Parainema (88.65 points, Jeniffer Madrid) and 2nd Place Geisha (91.59 points, Mario Leiva) winning lots at the 2025 Cup of Excellence Honduras Auction .For the first time ever, the top two coffees of the national competition will remain in Honduras, roasted at origin and served locally rather than being exported abroad as is traditionally the case.Even more remarkably, this marks the first time in any Cup of Excellence auction globally that a coffee company based in a producing country has purchased both the 1st and 2nd place lots, redefining how origin countries participate in the value chain.“This is a powerful moment for Honduras,” said Gary Urrutia, Managing Director of the Cup of Excellence.“For the first time, people in Honduras will be able to experience the absolute best of their own coffee. Coffees of this caliber are usually exported and never tasted locally. Keeping them here is a turning point for how coffee-producing countries reclaim pride, ownership, and recognition in the global market.”This landmark purchase reflects Spirit Animal Coffee's mission to reshape the industry through transparency, traceability, and roasting at origin. By working directly with small producers and reinvesting in local talent and infrastructure, the company aims to elevate Honduras as a global coffee destination.These two award-winning micro-lots will be featured in select Omakase tasting experiences at the Spirit Animal Coffee Roatán location and will also be released in very limited quantities on spiritanimalcoffee, giving global coffee lovers a rare opportunity to taste Honduras' most celebrated coffees-right from the source.About Spirit Animal CoffeeSpirit Animal Coffee is a specialty coffee company based in Honduras, founded to empower small-scale farmers through direct trade, transparent sourcing, and roasting at origin. With retail, roastery, and training operations across Honduras and an e-commerce platform that ships worldwide, the company is redefining what it means to produce, serve, and celebrate world-class coffee at its source.

Kathya Irias

Spirit Animal Coffee, LLC

