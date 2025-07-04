Pivex Launches Game-Changing Trading Platform With Simulated Capital

DUBAI, UAE, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivex , a newly launched proprietary trading platform, provides users with access to simulated trading capital of up to $200,000, enabling participation in trading activities without the use of personal funds.

The platform simplifies prop trading through a one-step challenge, a streamlined payout system, and a built-in Trading Academy. By combining hands-on education with a simulated real-market environment, Pivex aims to make trading more accessible, skill-driven, and rewarding for users at every level.

Pivex

"Pivex exists because we know talent is everywhere-opportunity isn't." says Azamat Kalam, CPO at Pivex. "We've built a system where anyone with skill and discipline can access capital, earn real profits, and grow-all without risking a cent of their own money. With simulated capital, and real payouts, we're empowering everyday traders with the window to prove themselves, without risk holding them back."

How Pivex Works



Traders begin by purchasing a one-time challenge, starting at $49.

The challenge involves trading with simulated capital ranging from $5,000 to $200,000 while following a defined set of platform rules.

Upon hitting a 10% profit target and completing a minimum of five trading days, users graduate to the Pivex Trader stage.

As Pivex Traders, participants can withdraw 80% of their real profits with payouts available weekly. Traders who reach their third payout are also eligible to receive a full refund of their initial challenge fee.

Pivex's system is designed to help traders scale: users who maintain performance standards can grow their simulated capital by 30% every 3 months, up to $1 million.

What Makes Pivex Different



One-Step Challenge: Passing one clear stage, hitting the target, and starting to earn.

Educational Tools : Access to the Pivex Trading Academy, featuring step-by-step, text-based learning materials with more formats planned post-launch.

Rapid Payouts : Once approved, funds are delivered within 24 hours. Withdrawals can be requested every 14 days (or every 7 days with the add-on).

Refundable Challenge Fee: Traders receive a full refund of their challenge fee after their third funded payout. Challenge Bonus: Any user who reaches a 10% profit target during the funded stage gets an extra $100 bonus with their payout.

Who It's For

Pivex is designed for a wide range of traders, including:



Beginners looking to gain real experience without risking personal funds.

Traders seeking access to capital and a path to scale. Professionals refining strategies in a real-market simulation.

Note: Pivex does not currently onboard users from the United States, Russia, Iran, Myanmar, or North Korea.

About Pivex

Launched in 2025, Pivex is a modern proprietary trading platform that gives traders access to simulated capital and real profit opportunities through a streamlined one-step challenge. Built for traders who want clarity, structure, and growth, Pivex aims to reshape access to professional trading careers.

The Pivex platform operates using simulated capital, meaning users can engage in live trading environments without deploying their own funds. This structure eliminates personal financial risk while offering a fully immersive trading experience.

For more information, users can visit the official website or contact [email protected] .

