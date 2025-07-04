AIA Hosts Healthcare Financing Summit To Foster Cross-Sector Collaborative Solutions For Hong Kong's Healthcare Sustainable Future

Caption: Professor Chung-mau Lo, Secretary for Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government (centre); Mr Clement Cheung Wan-ching, Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance Authority (right); and Mr Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau (left), officiating the opening at the Healthcare Financing Summit

Caption: Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, delivers the opening address, highlighting the importance of collaboration across sectors to build a more inclusive and sustainable healthcare system for the community and future generations.

Caption: Alice Liang, Chief Proposition and Healthcare Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, presents her topical address,“Healthcare - Insurance Industry Experience”, sharing data-driven observations and insights on the evolving role of insurers in shaping sustainable healthcare financing models.

Caption: Distinguished speakers, panelists and guests at the Healthcare Financing Summit hosted by AIA Hong Kong & Macau

Caption: The Healthcare Financing Summit bringing together government officials, legislators, regulators, and leaders from the healthcare and insurance industries to explore collaborative solutions for building a healthcare system that is accessible, affordable, and effective for the sustainable future of Hong Kong.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 July 2025 - AIA Hong Kong & Macau (AIA) hosted the inaugural Healthcare Financing Summit (the Summit) as an active step towards fostering cross-sector dialogue and collaboration to address the challenges facing Hong Kong's healthcare system. Held under the theme "Sustainable Healthcare Financing through Partnership", the Summit brought together a diverse group of stakeholders – including government officials, legislators, regulators, and leaders from the healthcare and insurance industries – to explore collaborative solutions for building a healthcare system that is accessible, affordable, and effective for the sustainable future of Hong Kong.The event featured distinguished speakers, including Professor Chung-mau Lo, Secretary for Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and Mr Clement Cheung Wan-ching, Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance Authority, who shared their insights on the future of Hong Kong's healthcare. Discussions focused on the growing challenges of rising healthcare costs, an ageing population, the critical needs to foster price transparency and budgeting for patients, clinical governance in private medical services, and how stakeholders can work together to ensure the long-term sustainability of Hong Kong's healthcare.said:"It is important for society to continue investing in better healthcare. It represents a growing share of our economy - and an even greater share of our hope for a sustainable and resilient future for all generations.While Hong Kong's healthcare system is widely recognised for its professionalism, trust, and exceptional outcomes, it is facing increasing pressure from demographic shifts, medical inflation, and rising demand across both the public and private sectors.As an insurer deeply rooted in Hong Kong, AIA is committed to supporting our society in overcoming these pressing challenges. We believe that meaningful change begins with collective action, guided by a shared sense of conscience and responsibility. Thanks to the valuable contributions of all participants, this Summit has brought together an alliance in action-marking the beginning of a shared journey towards building a more inclusive and sustainable healthcare system for our community and future generations.Yet this is only the beginning. The future depends on the continued, purposeful actions of all stakeholders. Together, we can play a pivotal role in shaping a healthcare system that empowers people to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives."