Fujitsu To Implement Store Monitoring Solution For METRO Inc. In Canada, Enhancing Operational Efficiency And Policy Compliance

Kawasaki, Japan, July 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the successful deployment of its innovative active process monitoring solution at leading Canadian grocery retailer METRO. This cloud offering, based on Fujitsu's Advanced Operation & Management proprietary technology, will monitor operations across METRO's 500 stores, encompassing the Metro, Super C, and Food Basics banners. This deployment was preceded by a pilot in February 2025, followed by a phased rollout in April 2025.

The monitoring solution provides continuous oversight of all store transactions and offers immediate insights on potential thefts, frauds, policy breaches and operational inefficiencies. It integrates multiple data sources, including transaction data, loyalty data, and security camera footage, providing a comprehensive view of store operations. Compliance checks using video are now extremely fast. The solution is hosted in Canada and available in both French and English.

Takashi Harada, Head of Smart Retail, Consumer Experience Business Unit, Fujitsu Limited, comments:

"We are proud to partner with METRO to bring this innovative solution to the Canadian market. The newly introduced active process monitoring will enable METRO to optimize its operations, ensure policy compliance, and ultimately enhance the customer experience.”

The solution was developed in co-creation with leading German retailers bringing a wealth of experience and best practices to the project. METRO is the first Canadian customer for this Fujitsu solution, which already monitors 7,000-8,000 stores globally.

Early results from the pilot phase in 20 stores demonstrated significant promise by identifying losses in the first week. Additionally, it improved monitoring such as compliant use of the loyalty scheme at point of sale by reducing efforts.

Marc Lapointe, Senior Director Corporate Security Resilience, METRO Inc., comments:

"The impact of this implementation has been impressive. The combination of the refined system and our analysts' experience is proving to be effective. We're seeing interest from our operations teams, who are requesting demos to gain the unprecedented visibility into their cash lanes that this system provides. It's a transformative experience for them!"

The commercial aspects of the project are being handled by Fujitsu North America, with technical expertise provided by Fujitsu Germany.

