Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Arrives In Azerbaijan For ECO's 17Th Summit

2025-07-04 03:05:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On July 4, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov arrived in Fuzuli district to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the Prime Minister.

Olzhas Bektenov was welcomed by Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, along with other officials.

