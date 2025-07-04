Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Smartee Chief Scientist Appointed Full Professor At Italy's Historic University Of Padua

2025-07-04 03:00:56
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The appointment ceremony and research partnership signing were witnessed by over 100 orthodontic experts from across Italy. Unlike honorary titles, Prof. Shen's position carries active teaching responsibilities at the university. This collaboration marks a significant step toward deeper academic integration between Smartee and the University of Padua.

The partnership will advance:

  • multicenter clinical studies in collaboration with the University of Padua
  • integration of the technology into the university's orthodontic curriculum
  • academic exchanges for postgraduate students and early-career clinicians

A trailblazer with 30+ years in orthodontics, Prof. Shen developed a diagnostic system that classifies malocclusions into four facial types-concavity, convexity, deviation, and straight facial profile -complementing the traditional Angle's classification system. This framework underpins the Smartee GS Mandibular Repositioning Therapy System, integrates theory, technology, and devices to rebuild occlusion and optimize facial aesthetics.

His work earned him a spot in the Top 2% of Global Scientists (2023–2024), highlighting his exceptional influence in the field.

As an innovator in clear aligner technology, Smartee continues to drive industry progress through cutting-edge R&D and strategic international partnerships. Prof. Shen's professorship will foster academic exchange between China and Europe and open new opportunities for Smartee to collaborate with leading global research institutions.

To learn more about Smartee's academic collaborations and Mandibular Repositioning Technology, visit .

