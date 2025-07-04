Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|26 June 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 567
|34.45
|34.70
|34.05
|295 133
|MTF CBOE
|6 000
|34.43
|34.70
|34.20
|206 580
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|27 June 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|35.18
|35.40
|35.00
|316 620
|MTF CBOE
|6 000
|35.21
|35.40
|35.05
|211 260
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|30 June 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|35.39
|35.65
|35.15
|353 900
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|35.43
|35.70
|35.15
|141 720
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|1 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|34.94
|35.25
|34.55
|349 400
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|34.94
|35.20
|34.50
|139 760
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|2 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 721
|35.66
|36.00
|35.30
|346 651
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|35.66
|35.95
|35.40
|142 640
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|Total
|71 288
|35.12
|36.00
|34.05
|2 503 664
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 300 shares during the period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|26 June 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|27 June 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|30 June 2025
|600
|35.27
|35.40
|35.20
|21 162
|1 July 2025
|1 000
|34.89
|35.15
|34.60
|34 890
|2 July 2025
|700
|35.55
|35.65
|35.30
|24 885
|Total
|2 300
|80 937
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|26 June 2025
|1 400
|34.49
|34.60
|34.20
|48 286
|27 June 2025
|1 200
|35.05
|35.40
|34.70
|42 060
|30 June 2025
|600
|35.48
|35.60
|35.30
|21 288
|1 July 2025
|1 200
|34.99
|35.35
|34.80
|41 988
|2 July 2025
|1 600
|36.04
|36.10
|35.80
|57 664
|Total
|6 000
|211 286
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 34 917 shares.
On 2 July 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 108 656 own shares, or 4.00% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
