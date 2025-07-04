Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement


2025-07-04 02:30:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 71 288 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
26 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 567 34.45 34.70 34.05 295 133
MTF CBOE 6 000 34.43 34.70 34.20 206 580
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
27 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 000 35.18 35.40 35.00 316 620
MTF CBOE 6 000 35.21 35.40 35.05 211 260
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
30 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 35.39 35.65 35.15 353 900
MTF CBOE 4 000 35.43 35.70 35.15 141 720
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
1 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 34.94 35.25 34.55 349 400
MTF CBOE 4 000 34.94 35.20 34.50 139 760
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
2 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 721 35.66 36.00 35.30 346 651
MTF CBOE 4 000 35.66 35.95 35.40 142 640
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
Total 71 288 35.12 36.00 34.05 2 503 664

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 300 shares during the period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
26 June 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
27 June 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
30 June 2025 600 35.27 35.40 35.20 21 162
1 July 2025 1 000 34.89 35.15 34.60 34 890
2 July 2025 700 35.55 35.65 35.30 24 885
Total 2 300 80 937


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
26 June 2025 1 400 34.49 34.60 34.20 48 286
27 June 2025 1 200 35.05 35.40 34.70 42 060
30 June 2025 600 35.48 35.60 35.30 21 288
1 July 2025 1 200 34.99 35.35 34.80 41 988
2 July 2025 1 600 36.04 36.10 35.80 57 664
Total 6 000 211 286

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 34 917 shares.

On 2 July 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 108 656 own shares, or 4.00% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p250704E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN04072025004107003653ID1109759522

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search