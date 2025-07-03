Watch: Kuwait, UAE Forces Seize 110Kg Of Drugs Hidden In Container Door, Roof Panels

Approximately 100kg of methamphetamine and 10kg of heroin has been seized by Kuwaiti authorities in collaboration with their UAE counterparts.

The massive amount of narcotics was being smuggled into the country by sea.

The seizure took place after intelligence obtained through joint cooperation indicated the arrival of a container carrying narcotic substances as part of the operations of an international organised network. A tightly coordinated security plan was developed to track the container and apprehend the suspects.

The container was taken apart by the authorities and a large amount of drugs was uncovered from the door and roof panels. Watch how it happened, below:

Authorities permitted the shipment to exit Shuwaikh Port and was followed on the ground until the recipient was caught in the act in the Umm Ghara area.

The individual, an Afghan national, was arrested.

Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the UAE, for the fruitful cooperation and intelligence support that contributed to the success of the operation. He affirmed the deep brotherly ties between the two countries and the importance of continuing security coordination and information exchange in combating organised crime.