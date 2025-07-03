Watch: Kuwait, UAE Forces Seize 110Kg Of Drugs Hidden In Container Door, Roof Panels
Approximately 100kg of methamphetamine and 10kg of heroin has been seized by Kuwaiti authorities in collaboration with their UAE counterparts.
The massive amount of narcotics was being smuggled into the country by sea.
The seizure took place after intelligence obtained through joint cooperation indicated the arrival of a container carrying narcotic substances as part of the operations of an international organised network. A tightly coordinated security plan was developed to track the container and apprehend the suspects.
The container was taken apart by the authorities and a large amount of drugs was uncovered from the door and roof panels. Watch how it happened, below:
Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah expressed his sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates, led by Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the fruitful cooperation and the intelligence information that contributed to the success of this operation.
Authorities permitted the shipment to exit Shuwaikh Port and was followed on the ground until the recipient was caught in the act in the Umm Ghara area.
The individual, an Afghan national, was arrested.
