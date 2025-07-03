UAE: Schools Out, Bags Are Packed But Are Your Child's Vaccines Up To Date?

Doctors in the UAE are urging parents to ensure their children are fully vaccinated before summer travel, warning that this period brings increased exposure to infectious diseases and travel-related health concerns.

Medics are reiterating that a well-timed vaccination schedule is key to a safe and healthy journey for children and their families.

Recommended For You UAE students worried how social media presence could affect US college applications

Notably, private schools in the UAE will resume classes on August 25, 2025, following a two-month summer break.

Dr Pankaj Nandlal Tardeja, HOD and Specialist, General Paediatrics at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain, said,“As summer holidays approach, many families are planning international trips. But before booking flights, parents must ensure their children's vaccinations are up to date. Vaccines play a critical role in protecting children from travel-related illnesses, some of which may not be common in the UAE but are prevalent in other countries.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He added that early planning is crucial, especially for families who are aware of their travel plans months in advance.

"For parents who are aware of travel plans several months in advance, it's a good idea to schedule a consultation with a paediatrician at least six to nine months before departure. This will ensure that all recommended vaccinations and booster shots are completed on time. We are reminding residents to ensure that their children's immunisation schedule is up to date in preparation for summer travel," he said.

Vaccinate well in advance

Vaccinating children well in advance allows time for the vaccines to provide the necessary protection before they are exposed to potentially high-risk environments.

Dr Vishrut Singh, Specialist Paediatrics at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC), said,“This allows sufficient time for vaccines to take effect and for any necessary follow-up appointments. Some vaccines require multiple doses or might need to be ordered in advance, so early planning is crucial.”

Doctors have also noted a rise in travel-related illnesses among unvaccinated children, including serious cases of measles and influenza.

“Measles and influenza have particularly seen a rise in recent years. Between May 2024 and April 2025, Europe reported 22,481 measles cases, nearly half in children under five, mostly unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

"World Health Organisation (WHO) data highlighted that 35 million children globally lacked full measles immunization in 2023, leading to widespread outbreaks. In the Middle East and North Africa, 4.3 million children missed a single dose of MMR between 2019–2021 - increasing regional risks,” added Singh.

Preventive care

Dr Mamata Bothra, Specialist Pediatrics and Neonatologist at International Modern Hospital, Dubai, reinforced the importance of preventive care.

“It's important to complete vaccinations before traveling to protect your health and the health of others. They are also effective in preventing the spread of diseases to other travellers and back home upon your return.”

She stressed that routine immunisation should not be overlooked in the rush of travel preparation. This includes boosters such as DPT, polio, MMR, chickenpox, and meningococcal vaccines.

Some countries may also require proof of specific vaccinations for entry, such as yellow fever for parts of Africa and South America.

She added,“Children travelling for education to other countries are advisable to take meningococcal vaccine doses. I recommend taking Hepatitis A and typhoid vaccinations also before travel to prevent from these diseases.

"Vaccinations reduce your risk of contracting potentially serious illnesses while traveling. It's advisable to plan ahead and discuss with your doctor and ensure they are administered in time. Some vaccines require multiple doses or a specific time frame before travel for maximum protection and efficacy.”