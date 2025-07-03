403
Maritime Training, Simulation Centre Opened At UDST
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's first Maritime Training and Simulation Centre (MTSC) was opened at the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) Thursday.
HE the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport (MoT) Mohammed Abdullah al-Maadeed and UDST president Dr Salem al-Naemi inaugurated the facility.
The MTSC is designed to empower maritime professionals with internationally accredited skills and hands-on simulation experience, positioning Qatar as a regional leader in marine training and innovation, a UDST statement said.
The facility provides an interactive learning environment with modern classrooms equipped with state-of-the-art simulation technologies of Classes A and C, featuring navigation and full-mission engine simulation rooms, and maritime safety training facilities including for firefighting and first aid.
The MTSC offers specialised training programs recognised by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). HE al-Maadeed toured the facility and was briefed on its services. He also attended an interactive presentation on some of the cutting-edge simulation technologies.
The inauguration followed the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the MoT and UDST, formalising a long-term partnership to advance Qatar's maritime capabilities.
Signed by al-Maadeed and al-Naemi, the MoU reflects a mutual commitment to developing a future-ready workforce through specialised training programmes, international certifications and collaborative research.
It also lays the foundation for sustained cooperation in knowledge exchange and capacity building, driving the growth, resilience and regional and global competitiveness of Qatar's maritime industry.
"Inaugurating the MTSC marks a significant milestone embodying Qatari educational institutions' commitment to enhancing the country's maritime infrastructure and capabilities through such training facilities equipped with state-of-the-art world technologies," al-Maadeed was quoted as saying.
"As the global maritime landscape evolves, preparing our workforce to lead with expertise and resilience is essential. It is a cornerstone of MoT's broader action plans that aim at further enhancing our maritime transportation ecosystem to contribute to achieving sustainable development of that vital industry,” he added.
Al-Naemi described the MTSC as a strategic national asset that embodies UDST's shared commitment to applied, industry-driven education.
"Through this collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, we are providing opportunities for hands-on learning with the most advanced simulation technologies in the region," he stated.
"Our mission is to ensure that Qatar's maritime professionals graduate with the skills, confidence, and competence to meet the highest international standards. This initiative directly supports Qatar's goals for economic diversification and maritime leadership,” al-Naemi added.
