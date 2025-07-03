Onewell Health Care Expands To Georgia, Launching Pediatric, Veteran, And Private Home Care Services

OneWell Health Care Expansion to GA

OneWell Health Care Contact Info

OneWell Health Care launches home care services in Georgia, offering GAPP, Veteran Care, and private pay nursing and personal care at home.

- Aytekin Oldac, CEO, Founder & President of OneWell Health Care

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OneWell Health Care, a nationally trusted provider of home health services, is proud to announce the official launch of its home care operations in Georgia . This expansion includes specialized services under the Georgia Pediatric Program (GAPP), comprehensive Veteran Care, and private pay options for Skilled Nursing and Personal Care.

With a mission centered on delivering compassionate, person-centered care, OneWell now provides Georgia families with a full spectrum of in-home medical and non-medical services tailored to meet individual needs-all in the comfort of home.

1. Georgia Pediatric Program (GAPP): OneWell is now an approved provider under the Georgia Pediatric Program (GAPP), offering Skilled Nursing and Personal Care services for medically fragile children and individuals under the age of 21. Services are delivered in-home by licensed nurses and trained caregivers, focusing on daily health monitoring, personal hygiene, mobility assistance, and improving quality of life.

2. Veteran Care Services: Honoring those who have served, OneWell now delivers specialized in-home care for Georgia's veterans. Services include Skilled Nursing and Homemaker/Home Health Aide support to assist with medical needs, daily living activities, and household tasks-empowering veterans to remain independent and comfortable in their own homes.

3. Private Pay Services for Skilled Nursing & Personal Care: In addition to publicly funded programs, OneWell offers private pay options for families seeking flexible and customized in-home care. Services range from medication management and wound care to bathing, dressing, and mobility support-provided by a dedicated team of skilled professionals.

For more information about OneWell's Georgia services or to make a referral, contact OneWell Health Care support team .

About OneWell Health Care:

OneWell Health Care is a nationally recognized home healthcare agency offering personalized support services to individuals with medical or daily living needs. With a dedicated team of professionals and a people-first philosophy, OneWell delivers services that empower independence, dignity, and quality of life-right at home.



Laura McBride

OneWell Health Care

+1 (855) 720-9355

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.