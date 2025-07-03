Find Mining Launches One-Stop AI Cloud Mining For Sustainable Digital Wealth

MENAFN - iCrowdNewsWire) As Bitcoin returns to the $100,000 mark and global demand for clean energy and remote computing services continues to grow, Find Mining, a long-established cloud mining platform founded in 2018, announced that it has officially launched a new one-stop multi-currency AI cloud mining solution and supporting mobile applications, committed to providing global users with a smarter, low-threshold, and sustainable way to increase the value of digital assets.

Driven by a new round of bull market, the demand for green computing power is rising

According to the latest market information from CoinDesk, the price of Bitcoin continued to fluctuate around $100,000 in early July, and there were clear signs of institutional funds and mainstream ETF funds returning. At the same time, many places in the United States and Europe have approved the establishment of a new round of renewable energy data centers and mines, pushing the concept of“green mining” to become the focus of market attention again.

Find Mining seized the market window and launched a multi-currency cloud mining solution based on AI computing power scheduling, providing a one-stop smart mining channel for ordinary users around the world.

Breaking down traditional barriers: one-click excavation, global coverage

Since its establishment in 2018, Find Mining has provided cloud mining services in more than 190 countries and regions around the world, attracting more than 9 million registered users. The core highlight of the new version is the introduction of the AI ​​intelligent allocation system. Registered users can automatically start mining BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE and other multi-currency combinations without having to configure mining machines or select mining pools by themselves.

“We have been committed to using technology to lower the threshold so that more people can fairly share the dividends brought by decentralized finance. AI intelligent computing power scheduling and new mobile products mean that users only need to register and select contracts to start mining with one click and receive daily income.” The head of global markets at Find Mining said in a press release.







Four core highlights: AI + green energy + multi-currency + global support

AI intelligent scheduling: Based on the real-time on-chain difficulty, currency price and handling fee fluctuations, it automatically optimizes the computing power allocation and improves the unit cost-benefit ratio.

Green energy power supply: More than 70% of Find Mining's current computing power is supported by wind power, hydropower and solar power data centers, contributing to the global carbon emission reduction goals.

Flexible collection of multiple currencies: Supports settlement of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, SOL, and users can freely switch to withdraw asset portfolios.

Visual income management: Embedded real-time income dashboard, contract income is settled daily, and you can withdraw or reinvest at any time when the balance reaches US$100.

Sign up and get $15, flexible and low investment threshold

Find Mining offers a $15 computing power reward for new users upon registration, and a $0.60 reward for daily login and sign-in, lowering the trial threshold.

Currently, it supports flexible mining contracts from 1 day to 60 days, with a minimum investment of only $15. The income is credited daily and calculated in real time based on the market exchange rate. All fees are open and transparent, without any additional management fees or hidden exchange fees.

Compliance and safety are the foundation

Faced with increasingly stringent regulation of cloud mining services in Europe, America and around the world, Find Mining continues to increase its investment in technology and compliance security:

The platform has access to McAfee® network security protection and Cloudflare® anti-DDoS technology, while using cold wallet asset isolation, dedicated servers, and 7×24 hours global multilingual customer service to provide multiple guarantees for user funds and data security.

Industry analysts pointed out that green energy, AI computing power scheduling and a highly transparent profit structure are the core elements for Find Mining to continue to gain the trust of the global market.

About Find Mining

Find Mining is headquartered in London. Since its establishment in 2018, it has focused on providing sustainable, secure and transparent remote cloud computing services to individuals and institutional users around the world, reducing the technical threshold and energy consumption costs of mining cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. At present, Find Mining has built distributed green energy data centers in North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, supporting flexible combination mining of multiple currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, etc., helping users achieve long-term and stable digital wealth growth in the trend of decentralized finance.

Learn more

Visit the official website 👉

or download the Find Mining App to start your low-threshold, safe and sustainable crypto asset passive income journey.

Official email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, investment solicitation, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking carry risk, including potential loss of capital. Always conduct due diligence and consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.