Terry Register CEO Of Capsur Tax And Estate Planning Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast, Discussing Mastering Tax Strategies For Retirement

Terry Register Discusses Mastering Tax Strategies for Retirement

Interview with Terry Register- CEO of Capsur Tax and Estate Planning-Mastering Tax Strategies for Retirement

Terry Register, CEO of Capsur Tax and Estate Planning, to discuss mastering tax strategies for retirement. Terry shares his unique journey into the financial services industry, which began at a young age when he read“Think and Grow Rich” and was influenced by his mother's work at Bank of America. He highlights the importance of strategic planning for families and individuals, focusing on optimizing tax outcomes, protecting assets, funding retirement, and leaving a lasting legacy.

Understanding tax strategies is crucial for retirement planning, as taxes can significantly impact retirement income and overall financial health. In a podcast episode featuring Terry Register, CEO of Capsur Tax and Estate Planning, several key points were discussed that underscore the importance of tax planning in the context of retirement.

Terry emphasizes that taxes can create a substantial drain on retirement income. Many individuals may not realize that their retirement savings are not entirely theirs to keep. For instance, if someone has a million dollars in a retirement account, a significant portion-potentially a third-could go to taxes when they start withdrawing funds. This reality highlights the necessity of understanding tax implications when planning for retirement.

One of the strategies discussed is the creation of tax-free income. Terry explains that by planning ahead, retirees can potentially eliminate or reduce the tax burden on their retirement income. He emphasizes the importance of considering whether to pay taxes on a smaller contribution (like the initial investment) or a larger distribution (the money withdrawn during retirement). This analogy illustrates the benefits of tax-free accounts, such as Roth IRAs, where contributions are taxed upfront, but withdrawals during retirement are tax-free.

Terry notes that effective tax planning can create a sense of certainty regarding what individuals will owe in taxes and what they can keep. This certainty is vital for retirees who need to manage their income effectively. By understanding their tax situation, retirees can make informed decisions about their withdrawals and investments, ultimately leading to a more secure financial future.

The episode also stresses the importance of proactive planning. Terry shares a case study of a couple who, despite having significant assets, were unaware of the tax implications of their inherited IRA. By not planning ahead, they risked losing a substantial portion of their inheritance to taxes. This example illustrates that many people spend more time planning vacations than their financial affairs, which can lead to costly mistakes.

Terry discusses various strategies for mitigating tax burdens, such as utilizing pooled income funds and trusts. These strategies can help individuals manage their tax liabilities while ensuring that their wealth is preserved for future generations. By working with financial professionals who understand these strategies, retirees can optimize their financial plans to minimize taxes and maximize their income.

In conclusion, understanding tax strategies is essential for effective retirement planning. Taxes can significantly impact retirement income, and proactive planning can help individuals navigate the complexities of tax laws. By considering tax implications and utilizing strategies to create tax-free income, retirees can enhance their financial health and ensure a more secure retirement. Engaging with knowledgeable professionals, like Terry Register, can provide valuable insights and tailored strategies to meet individual needs.

Terry shared:“At Capsur, we help business owners turn complexity into clarity-whether it's tax strategy, retirement planning, or succession. Our goal is to protect what they've built and position it for long-term success.”

About Terry Register

As President of Capsur Tax and Estate Planning, Terry Register leads with a clear and focused mission: to help business owners, high-income professionals, high-net-worth individuals, and closely held corporations navigate the complexities of tax planning, retirement strategy, estate structuring, and legacy preservation. Through personalized service and strategic insight, Terry delivers solutions designed to build long-term financial confidence and multigenerational impact.

Terry began his distinguished career at Fidelity Union, earning“Rookie of the Year” honors and qualifying for the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) in his first year. He later joined American Defender Life, where he consistently ranked among the top ten producers nationwide and earned annual recognition in the President's Cabinet.

He founded Capsur with a vision to offer programs and planning strategies that empower individuals and businesses to reach their financial, retirement, and legacy goals. Today, he continues to work collaboratively with professionals and clients across the country on high-value joint cases that demand tailored and sophisticated solutions.

Terry's leadership and production achievements have earned him national recognition, but his commitment to service goes beyond the business world. He has served as a trustee on the Endowment Committee at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, a Corporate Board Member for G.R.A.C.E. Christian School in Raleigh, and an active supporter of charitable missions, including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Zachary Taylor Orphanage in Kenya, and Uttermost Ministries.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Terry resides in Raleigh, NC, with his wife. He is a longtime member of Bayleaf Baptist Church, where he has served on the Personnel Committee and continues to invest in his faith and community.

