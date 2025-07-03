Chikungunya Pipeline Appears Robust With 3+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Chikungunya Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in Chikungunya pipeline landscape. It covers the Chikungunya pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Chikungunya pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In April 2025, Bavarian Nordic announced a study is to evaluate the safety and long-term immunogenicity of CHIKV VLP vaccine in adult and adolescent participants and to evaluate CHIKV VLP booster vaccine induced serum neutralizing antibody (SNA) response at 3, 4, or 5 years post-initial CHIKV VLP vaccination.

HydroVax-005 CHIKV: Najit Technologies, Inc.

HydroVax-005 CHIKV, developed by Najit Technologies, Inc., is an investigational inactivated vaccine candidate for the prevention of chikungunya virus (CHIKV) infection. The vaccine utilizes a novel site-directed hydrogen peroxide-based inactivation method (the HydroVax platform) that preserves key neutralizing epitopes on the virus, resulting in robust immune responses and protection in preclinical models, outperforming traditional inactivation techniques like heat or UV that can damage these epitopes. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Chikungunya.

IntroductionExecutive SummaryChikungunya: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentChikungunya– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug Name: Company NameMid Stage Products (Phase II)Drug Name: Company NameEarly Stage Products (Phase I)HydroVax-005 CHIKV: Najit Technologies, Inc.Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameInactive ProductsChikungunya Key CompaniesChikungunya Key ProductsChikungunya- Unmet NeedsChikungunya- Market Drivers and BarriersChikungunya- Future Perspectives and ConclusionChikungunya Analyst ViewsChikungunya Key CompaniesAppendix

