Long Lake Camps Announces Exclusive 2025 Musical Theater Summer Program Featuring One-On-One Coaching Limited Spots Remaining, Enroll Now!

Dobbs Ferry, NY, 3rd July 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Long Lake Camp for the Arts is proud to announce its much-anticipated 2025 Musical Theater Summer Program , offering teens ages 8 to 16 a unique and empowering experience rooted in full creative freedom and professional-level support. With enrollment now open and spots filling fast, families are encouraged to secure their teen's place in one of the most dynamic performing arts programs available.

Set on a stunning 200-acre lakefront campus in New York's Adirondack Mountains, Long Lake Camp has cultivated a warm and nurturing artistic community for over 55 years. The camp's musical theater program remains a standout opportunity for young artists to grow in confidence, skill, and self-expression-all while crafting unforgettable memories through performance.

“Giving our campers full control over their program, with seasoned guidance alongside-not in front of-them, makes all the difference. They leave not only with polished scenes and songs, but with a profound sense of ownership over their artistic growth.”

In 2025, Long Lake is offering two immersive six-week sessions and three intensive three-week sessions. The six-week sessions begin on June 22 and July 14. The three-week sessions start on June 22, July 14, and August 4. Pricing and additional information are available on the camp's official website.

What sets Long Lake's musical theater program apart is its approach to growth and creativity. Campers are granted 100% choice in their training experience. Each performer decides which roles to pursue, what styles to rehearse, and how deeply to engage with specific skills, all while working under the guidance of experienced directors, choreographers, and instructors. This structure helps young artists develop their voice, presence, and style in ways that feel natural and personal.

Rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all curriculum, Long Lake empowers every camper to take ownership of their artistic journey. Whether they arrive confident and experienced or nervous and new to the stage, each camper is met with genuine care and mentorship that helps them thrive on their terms.

Through rehearsals, stage time, and structured lessons offered daily, teens are supported in strengthening their vocal abilities, sharpening their acting technique, and expanding their physical presence through movement and choreography. As they grow throughout the summer, campers become more comfortable not just in performance, but in themselves.

One parent shared that their child, once shy and hesitant, returned home from Long Lake transformed.“He stepped off the bus, standing taller and more confident than I've ever seen him. He told me, 'I found myself on stage.' That's the power of Long Lake.”

The camp's facilities include full performance theaters, rehearsal studios, and costume and set shops, providing teens with the experience of real production work while also maintaining a supportive and inclusive environment. Campers enjoy traditional outdoor activities in addition to rehearsals, from watersports, campfires, and talent nights.

Long Lake's commitment to fostering independence and artistic discovery makes its programs not only impactful in the short term but lasting in the lives of its alumni. Many go on to continue their arts education or remain involved in theater throughout high school and beyond. What they take from camp is more than technical training-it's self-assurance, lasting friendships, and the pride of creative accomplishment.

As spaces fill quickly for both session types, families are encouraged to register now to secure their preferred dates. With experience and a reputation built on trust, growth, and exceptional care, Long Lake Camp remains one of the country's most respected summer programs for young artists.

About Long Lake Camp for the Arts

Founded in 1969, Long Lake Camp for the Arts offers immersive performing and fine arts experiences for teens in the Adirondack Mountains of New York. With a focus on camper-led training, supportive instruction, and a vibrant, creative community, Long Lake fosters personal growth, confidence, and a lifelong connection to the arts.

Contact Information

Address: 199 Washington Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Website:

Phone: 914-693-7111 (no texts)

Text: 914-430-7535 (texts only)