Investigation Alert: The Estée Lauder Companies, Driven Brands Holdings, Hasbro, And Transmedics: Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by certain officers of the following companies: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL), Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), and TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX).

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Estée Lauder, continuously holding shares since February 3, 2022, you may have standing to hold the Company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Previously, the shareholder class action lawsuit against the company survived the Defendants' motion to dismiss. The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants misled investors with unrealistic and materially false statements about market demand Estee's products and its inventory levels and that these statements concealed the truth about Estee's weakness in the market until, on May 3, 2023, Estee announced weaker sales and profit for the year than estimated and accordingly cut its fiscal year outlook for a third consecutive time. The price of Estee stock declined from $245.22 per share on May 2, 2023 to $202.70 per share on May 3, 2023.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of the company, continuously holding your shares since October 27, 2021, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently the Court denied the defendants' motion to dismiss a shareholder class action complaint. The complaint alleges that the claims against Defendants arise from their misrepresentations and omissions that fall into two categories: (i) statements concerning Driven's ability to efficiently and effectively integrate a high volume of acquired businesses, including statements related to the status of integrating its U.S. auto glass businesses; and (ii) statements concerning the performance and competitive position of Driven's car wash business segment.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of Hasbro against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Hasbro, continuously holding shares since February 7, 2022, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently, a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. According to the filed complaint, it is alleged that defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions about the quality inventory that Hasbro held throughout the class period, and represented that its rising inventory levels reflected outstanding and anticipated demand, rather than excess supply that outpaced waning demand. As a result of the foregoing, Hasbro common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the class period and defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf TransMedics Group, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of TransMedics Group continuously holding shares since February 28, 2023, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Previously, a class action complaint was filed against the company. The complaint alleges that TransMedics made false and misleading statements, while failing to disclose crucial information. Specifically, the suit contends that TransMedics used kickbacks, fraudulent overbilling, and coercive tactics to boost business and revenue. Furthermore, it alleges that the company engaged in unsafe practices, concealed safety problems, and generally lacked adequate safety oversight, exposing TransMedics to heightened regulatory risk.

