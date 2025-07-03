March Of Dimes Statement On The Passage Of H.R. 1

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The bill's inclusion of work requirements, increased cost sharing, provider tax restrictions, and cuts to the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) for expansion populations represents a direct attack on the nation's maternal and infant health system. These changes come at a time when the US continues to be the most dangerous high-income nation for childbirth. They would also place significant financial strain on states, threatening the future of critical optional benefits like 12-month postpartum Medicaid extension, which many states have only recently implemented to improve outcomes.

"March of Dimes strongly opposes the passage of H.R. 1, which undermines the Medicaid program."

These changes will only make it more difficult for families to receive timely comprehensive care throughout the pregnancy journey and worsen existing challenges in maternity care deserts, where families already struggle to access essential services. They also risk accelerating the closure of labor and delivery units, maternity wards, and OB departments and further straining hospitals in already underserved areas.

Cindy Rahman, President and CEO of March of Dimes, issued the following statement:

"March of Dimes strongly opposes the passage of H.R. 1, which undermines the Medicaid program and jeopardizes the health and survival of millions of women, babies, and families. This is not just policy-it's personal.

I recently heard Elizabeth's story, a mom who was pregnant with twins and had just $14 in savings. Medicaid wasn't just her only option-it was the reason she and her babies survived. Stories like hers aren't rare. They are playing out every day, in every state across the country.

Medicaid covers over 41% of births in the US and nearly 39% of all children. Cutting this lifeline will reverse decades of progress, deepen disparities, and make essential care even harder to access for those who need it most.

States will be forced to make painful decisions about what services they can sustain-jeopardizing programs that are foundational to maternal and infant health, including postpartum care and access to obstetric providers.

More than 80% of maternal deaths are preventable. We cannot afford to move backward. March of Dimes remains committed to advancing policies that protect moms and babies, and we invite lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to continue to work with us to ensure every family has the opportunity for a healthy start."

