Prosat Networks Expands Starlink Installation Services In Washington

ProSat Networks 1-844-799-0258 offers Starlink installation services in Washington state for businesses, homeowners, RV parks & Starlink maritime for boats.

WA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ProSat Networks , a professional Starlink installation and onsite IT support services company for commercial businesses, residential homeowners, RV parks and Starlink maritime for boats, following the Q1-2025 acquisition of Pro Starlink Installers has officially announced their expansion of Starlink installation services throughout Washington (WA), USA.

"Washington residents, businesses and government agencies are embracing low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite broadband internet technology with Starlink" stated a spokesperson from ProSat Networks.

According to recent reports from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) and the Washington State Broadband Office, hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians, especially in remote rural counties, coastal communities, and areas affected by frequent storm damage, still lack access to reliable high-speed internet. From the remote homes & businesses in the Palouse Falls region to Olympic National Park and isolated communities throughout Washington, traditional fiber-optic infrastructure often fails to reach the state's most underserved areas. Starlink LEO satellite broadband internet is now readily available to help bridge Washington's digital gap being called the digital divide.

A spokesperson from ProSat Networks went on to say, "Whether it's supporting Washington homes and businesses, private yachts and merchant ships along the west coast and inland, or RV parks & RV resorts wishing to offer better internet service amenities to their guests and residents, demand for professional Starlink installation is growing rapidly across the Evergreen State."

Unlike traditional Washington state internet service providers (ISPs) that rely on costly fiber-optic cable, for about 1/8th the installation costs per household, Starlink delivers low-latency, high-speed broadband internet directly from LEO satellites orbiting approximately 250 miles above the Earth's surface vs. traditional GEO (geostationary) satellites that orbit at approximately 23,000 miles. This allows urban, suburban and rural businesses, homes, airports, farms, schools, hospitals, clinics, RV parks, campgrounds, hotels, resorts, reservations, mobile operations, government and military agencies, and even in marinas and on boats along the Washington coastline and inland to stay connected with reliable, high-speed broadband internet.

To meet the growing demand, ProSat Networks now offers professional Starlink installation services in Washington for:

1. FIXED LOCATIONS

Washington Commercial Businesses – Enterprise-grade Starlink business installation & IT integrations as the primary or backup ISP for business-class IT networks for WA state businesses and foreign corporations operating in Washington.

Washington Residential Homes – Reliable high-speed internet is now accessible for remote work, healthcare, e-learning, gaming, streaming-residential rooftop installation in urban and rural Washington counties.

Internet Communities in Washington (wired & wireless) – High-performance commercial-grade Starlink installations within a defined community where only members are granted user access to the Starlink network. Internet communities may be organized by owners of any hard-wired structures such as data-cabled apartment buildings, condos and commercial buildings, or wirelessly by household (neighbors living within a certain proximity of each other), HOAs, RV parks, RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, motels, resorts, retreat communities, marinas and more. In an internet community, users or household groups have their own defined levels of access and data usage while sharing the same Starlink terminal (dish).

Starlink internet communities distribute internet access to multiple locations via a wireless mesh network, P2MP (point-to-multi-point) and/or P2P (point-to-point direct line of sight) WiFi networks and hard-wired/cabled with fiber-optic cable, Cat5, Cat6, etc. LANs (local area networks) & WLANs (wireless local area networks). ProSat Networks offers wired and wireless network design, installation and ongoing support for internet communities such as GIS (Guest Internet Systems) for hotels, RV parks, campgrounds and marinas as well as public and private shared internet community networks in Washington.

2. STARLINK MARITIME INSTALLATIONS

Starlink Maritime for Boats – Maritime installers available in Washington's extensive coastline and inland waterways to install, repair or upgrade your Starlink maritime system on your sailboat, yacht, motorboat, cruiser, fishing boat, charter vessels, and on commercial freighters, tankers, merchant ships, cargo ships, houseboats, marine labs, oil rigs and really just about anything that floats! Coastal, inland waterways and oceanbound Starlink maritime internet solutions.

Starlink Installation Services Now Available Throughout Washington, Including:

- Adams County

- Asotin County

- Chelan County

- Clallam County

- Clark County

- Columbia County

- Cowlitz County

- Douglas County

- Garfield County

- Grant County

- Grays Harbor County

- Jefferson County

- King County

- Kitsap County

- Kittitas County

- Lewis County

- Lincoln County

- Mason County

- Pacific County

- Pierce County

- Skagit County

- Skamania County

- Snohomish County

- Spokane County

- Stevens County

- Thurston County

- Wahkiakum County

- Walla Walla County

- Whatcom County

- Whitman County

- Yakima County

And will travel to all other Washington counties.

About ProSat Networks:

ProSat Networks 1-844-799-0258 is an IT network infrastructure installation & support services company specializing in professional Starlink installation for business enterprises, residential homes, Starlink maritime for boats, RV parks, airports, internet communities and more across the US. With a customer-centric approach and an established network of trained and experienced IT field technicians, coupled with industry veteran professional services managers, ProSat Networks delivers IT network infrastructure solutions with cutting-edge LEO satellite ISP integrations.

ProSat Networks also specializes in Starlink internet communities and security camera system installations for residential neighbors, general commercial businesses, healthcare & EMS, government agencies, airports, airplane hangars & helicopter hangars, RV parks, RV resorts, motorhomes, campgrounds, outdoor parks & events, hotels, motels, resorts, maritime ships, marinas and more!

Starlink Installation Military Veteran's Discount:

ProSat Networks honors US military active duty, veterans & their spouses by offering a $50 discount on installation services as they continue on their mission of helping to connect LEO satellite broadband internet to the people of planet Earth.

