Michigan-Based Tech Manufacturer, QOMO, Introduces An Interactive Display With A Monumental Step Forward

BundleBoard i was showcased in June in Orlando at InfoComm 2025. The panels, seen here in QOMO's booth, created a buzz as one of the first interactive panels to adopt Android 14. The significant Android 14 performance improvements are combined with a powe

Michigan-based electronics manufacturer, QOMO, introduces an interactive display with a monumental step forward for collaboration.

- Lucia Li, VP of Sales at QOMOWIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Michigan-based QOMO , a veteran in the global collaborative technology space, showcased the BundledBoard i at InfoComm in Orlando, during the second week of June. The powerfully simple new display, brought to market in early 2025, includes a monumental first-the earliest interactive panel to adopt EDLA Android 14 and combine it with the powerful Rockchip RK3576 processor. Customers can choose from three sizes-65”, 75” and 86”.As a Google EDLA certified panel, BundleBoard brings a secure, seamless integration with the entire Google ecosystem of apps and services (like Google Search, Google Drive, Chrome, YouTube, and the Google Play Store).The result: BundleBoard i combines three state-of-the-art tech innovations into one powerful and secure tool for collaboration, education, and presentation.“It's a jewel of a combination that is already making a shiny new performance milestone in the industry,” observed John Laswell, account executive at Sehi Computer Products of Rochester Hills, Michigan.The Chip: Two years newer than most alternatives.The BundleBoard i comes integrated with the Rockchip RK3576 processor, a cutting-edge 2024 chip, while most panels in 2025 are using chip technology from 2022.This isn't just any processor; it's engineered for high performance and efficiency, featuring:8-core architecture: A blend of 4 high-performance and 4 efficiency cores ensures smooth handling of demanding applications and efficient background task management.Powerful GPU: Delivers smooth 4K graphics, making presentations, videos, and interactive content visually stunning and responsive.Built-in NPU: The Neural Processing Unit accelerates AI-enhanced tasks, paving the way for smarter features and more intuitive interactions.Android 14: Not just an incremental OS update.When it comes to large-panel interactive screens, the operating system underpins the entire user experience. While Android 13 offers a solid foundation, industry observers believe that Android 14 isn't just an incremental update-it's a leap forward in user experience, performance, and long-term viability.“Android 14 brings a suite of enhancements that are particularly beneficial for bigger screens. It's a more fluid, secure, and future-proofed panel,” says Lucia Li, Vice President of Sales, QomoSmoothSmoother Multitasking: Juggling multiple applications-from a presentation alongside a web browser to a video conference with a digital whiteboard-becomes noticeably more seamless. Applications launch faster, and transitions are fluid, eliminating frustrating delays often experienced with older processors and OS versions.Improved Responsiveness: Every tap, swipe, and pinch feels immediate and precise. This is crucial for interactive displays where direct user input is constant, ensuring a natural and intuitive experience that keeps up with your pace.Future-ProofedExtended Update Support: Android 14 is the latest release with extended update support, ensuring your interactive display receives security patches, bug fixes, and OS-level enhancements for a longer period, including future Android 15/16 updates that are currently in development. This protects your investment and keeps it functional for years.Broader App Compatibility: As app developers increasingly target the latest Android versions, having Android 14 ensures compatibility with a wider range of current and future applications, maximizing the utility of your large display.Access to New Features: Future Android updates built upon Android 14 will offer new features and functionalities that enhance the user experience, keeping your interactive display at the cutting edge.Optimized and SecureOptimized for Large Displays: The user experience on Android 14 is recognized as more polished and feature-rich, particularly for users with larger screens. Interface elements, keyboard layouts, and navigation are better adapted for expansive touch surfaces, leading to a more comfortable and efficient interaction. This leads to sustained high performance over extended periods, preventing slowdowns during long work or learning sessions and maximizing the efficiency of every interaction.Enhanced Security: With each iteration, Android strengthens its security protocols. Android 14 offers advanced privacy controls and protections against malware, giving users greater peace of mind when handling sensitive information or connecting to networks.Google EDLA Certified: Seamless integrationBundleBoard i harnesses smooth, powerful chip and OS performance and pairs it with Google EDLA Certification. The result is a secure, seamless integration with the entire Google ecosystem of apps and services (like Google Search, Google Drive, Chrome, YouTube, and the Google Play Store). Google EDLA certification ensures that BundleBoard i meets Google's standards for security, performance, and compatibility with Google, particularly for enterprise and educational settings.

Liana Li

QOMO

+1 248-767-2702

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.