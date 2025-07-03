Scholastic Corporation Announces Date For Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
NEW YORK, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL ) today announced the following schedule and conference call information for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 earnings announcement:
Earnings Release: Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 4:00 PM ET and posted on the Company's investor relations website, href="" rel="nofollow" scholasti .
Conference Call: Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET hosted by Peter Warwick, President and CEO, and Haji Glover, CFO and Executive Vice President. A live webcast of the call can be accessed at . To access the conference call by phone, please go to , which will provide dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call five minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
Archived Webcast and Audio Replay: The archived webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Company's investor relations website shortly after the completion of the live call.
About Scholastic
For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL ) has been meeting children where they are – at school, at home and in their communities – by creating quality content and experiences, all beginning with literacy. Scholastic delivers stories, characters, and learning moments that empower all kids to become lifelong readers and learners through bestselling children's books, literacy- and knowledge-building resources for schools including classroom magazines, and award-winning, entertaining children's media. As the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online, and with a global reach into more than 135 countries, Scholastic encourages the personal and intellectual growth of all children, while nurturing a lifelong relationship with reading, themselves, and the world around them. Learn more at .
