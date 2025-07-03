Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Merit Medical Systems To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results On July 30, 2025


2025-07-03 04:15:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Merit plans to hold its investor conference call on the same day (Wednesday, July 30, 2025) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific).

To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following link . Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast and slide deck can be accessed using this link . A link to both register for the conference call and view the webcast will be made available at

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves customers worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 800 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,300 people worldwide.

Contacts:
PR/Media Inquiries: Investor Inquiries:
Sarah Comstock
 Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC
Merit Medical ICR Healthcare
+1-801-432-2864 +1-443-213-0509
... ...

