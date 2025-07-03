Fuel Retailers Applaud Passage Of Budget Reconciliation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing truck stops and travel centers, and SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers issued the following statement praising Congress for passing its reconciliation bill, a sweeping tax reform package that will drive growth, investment, and job creation within the fuel retail and travel center industries. The following statement can be attributed to David Fialkov, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs for NATSO and SIGMA.

"We thank the Trump Administration and Congressional Leaders for advancing a strong tax reform package that advances our nation's economic and energy goals while supporting the fuel retail and travel center industries through a competitive tax environment and technology-neutral biofuels policies."

"This legislation marks a major victory for the nation's fuel retailers, their employees and the communities in which they operate. We applaud the inclusion of key tax provisions, such as the 199A Qualified Business Income Deduction and the full expensing of capital investments, which help spur innovation in our competitive marketplace."

"NATSO and SIGMA, which together represent nearly 90 percent of fuel sold at retail, strongly support the revision to the '45Z' Clean Fuel Production Tax Credit, which restores equal tax treatment between sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and other advanced biofuels such as biodiesel and renewable diesel. Modifying '45Z' to be technology-neutral marks a critical step in revitalizing U.S. biofuel production.

"Incentivizing SAF at the same tax rate as all other biofuels will result in more gallons of biofuel being produced and consumed at a lower cost to taxpayers."

About NATSO and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association representing America's travel center and truck stop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel center, truck stop and off-highway fuel retail industries; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. For more information visit NATSO. Follow NATSO on Facebook ; Instagram ; LinkedIn ; and X . Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman , Vice President, Public Affairs. 202-365-9459.

SIGMA is the national trade association representing the most successful, progressive, and innovative fuel marketers and chain retailers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1958 as the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA), SIGMA has become a fixture in the motor fuel marketing industry. Representing a diverse membership of approximately 250 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel, the association serves to further the interests of both the branded and unbranded segment of the industry while providing information and services to members. For more information visit SIGMA.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Wlazlowski

[email protected]

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.

